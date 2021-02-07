Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 5pm Ontario is recording its first COVID-19 variant launch in Brazil.

5 p.m.

Ontario is registering the first case of the COVID-19 variant originating in Brazil.

Toronto Public Health identified the case today, along with an example of the first variant of the virus in South Africa.

The city says the patient identified with the variant from Brazil recently returned from the trip to that country and is now in hospital.

He says the diagnosis of the variant originating from South Africa involves a patient with no recent travel history.

4:10 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a newly confirmed case of COVID-19.

The latest diagnosis includes a woman in the Eastern Health region under 19 years old.

The source of the infection is under investigation, with health officials saying there will be an update.

The province also noted that exposure risks at the Bigs Restaurant in Mount Pearl, NL – which previously had an exposure warning for January 21 through February 4 – are now considered “very low”.

3 p.m.

Saskatchewan has recorded three new deaths among COVID-19 patients, as well as 194 new cases of the virus.

The province says in its daily update COVID-19 that due to weather issues, the number of vaccines it has administered this weekend is lower than planned.

The entire province is now under an extreme cold warning from Canada Environment and Climate Change.

Saskatchewan reports that 774 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday and that 95 percent of the doses it has received have been administered so far.

2 afternoon

Manitoba has 80 new cases of COVID-19 since this morning and four new deaths.

Provincial officials report that the four people who died were in the Winnipeg health region and were over 70 years old.

The province says there are now 3,256 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

There are 263 people in the hospital, 38 of whom are in intensive care.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.1 percent provincially and 3.8 percent in Winnipeg.

12:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia has dropped in just eight active cases of COVID-19, with only one new infection reported today.

The case is in the central area of ​​the province and involves trips outside Canada’s Atlantic, with the patient currently self-isolated.

Prime Minister Stephen McNeil says it’s good to see the low numbers, but he warned people to keep Super Bowl meetings small.

Nova Scotians are also strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, especially if they have had some social interactions even within their own counties.

12:20 pm

Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today, with the total number of active cases falling to 203 across the province.

They also say a COVID-19 blast at a nursing home in Edmundston has been brought under control.

Provincial officials say in a press release the blast began Jan. 20 at Le Pavillon Le Royer, following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility.

In total, the explosion consisted of only one case, and the announcement says that all staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the completion of the spread.

— 11:15 am

More than 10,000 Quebecers have now died from COVID-19.

The province reached the clear figure today after reporting an additional 32 deaths due to the pandemic, for a total of 10,031.

Quebec also exceeded the limit of 270,000 cases with the addition of 1,081 new infections.

Hospital admissions dropped from 19 to 963, with 158 people in intensive care, which is one less than the day before.

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,489 new COVID-19 infections today along with 22 new virus-related deaths.

Hospital admissions in the province fell below 1,000, with 926 people receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Provincial data show that 335 of those patients are in intensive care and 233 are on ventilator.

The latest figures come a day before schools are set to reopen in much of the province, and the government is preparing to formally unveil plans to gradually ease restrictions on businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2021.

