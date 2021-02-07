Will oppose Hindu nationalism with Indian nationalism | News Ahmedabad





Ahmedabad / Bharuch / Surat: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) launched an attack on Gujarat politics with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi launching an all-out offensive against the BJP and Congress.

Tearing BJP and Congress alike, Owaisi on Sunday said AIMIM would oppose Hindu nationalism with Indian nationalism. There is no intellectual honesty left in the Congress party, it wants to oppose Hindu nationalism with Hindu nationalism. With the Constitution of India as its guidebook, AIMIM will oppose Hindu nationalism with Indian nationalism, Owaisi said at a public rally on the banks of the Sabarmati River.

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led Union government on Chinese incursion into Indian territory, Owaisi said, the Chinese took Indian territory recently because they know the Indian government is preoccupied with spreading hatred in the country instead of guarding the country’s borders . Addressing the Prime Minister, he said that if the barricades used to stop farmers had been set up in Ladakh, Indian territory would not have been taken over. The prime minister did not even mention China in his speeches, Owaisi said.

Earlier, in Bharuch, Asaduddin Owaisi, with tribal leader and founder of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) Chhotu Vasava next to him, called on all minority communities and the deprived class to unite against the ruling BJP in the state. . Owaisi, who has formed an alliance for future civic body polls with the BTP, said the BJP and Congress were like an uncle (mama) and grandson (bhanja).

Congress and BJP are like mama and bhanja. This is why BJP has ruled Gujarat for the last 25 years. Both of these parties are the same and that is why marginalized people need a strong alternative, Owaisi said.

While chairing the meeting, MLA from Jhagadia Chhotu Vasava urged people to vote for this government that has violated the country’s Constitution and denied the tribes their rights. The recent statement by the Kevadia Development Authority near the Statue of Unity (in Narmada district) is an example of how tribal land rights were taken away by the government. In Gujarat, only Muslims, tribes and OBCs together can bring about political change, Vasava said. AIMIM will compete in the polls of the local bodies of Godhra and Modasa in Gujarat. It has decided to nominate 21 candidates in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Host farmers like you have treated Obama: Owaisi to the Prime Minister

Bharuch: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite protesting farmers to his residence as if he had been waiting for then-US President Barack Obama and repealing new farm laws. Addressing a rally for future polls by local authorities in Gujarat, the Hyderabad MP also urged the Prime Minister to show generosity and understand the pain of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the past two months, demanding the removal of marketing legislation. agricultural. The way farmers are being treated is not fair. Is wrong. The Prime Minister should invite the farmers to his residence just as he had offered tea (to then US President) Barack Obama with his own hand (in 2015), which is good as he was our guest. We expect the Prime Minister to invite farmers, offer them tea and biscuits and tell them that the (agro-marketing) laws are being repealed, and that they should be happy, Owaisi said.

