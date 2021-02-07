140 missing in India after glacier collapse, flooding valley

RISHIKESH, India Indian rescue teams struggled to reach the trapped victims on Sunday after part of a glacier in the Himalayas snapped and released a stream of water and debris that collided at two hydropower plants. At least nine people were killed and 140 disappeared in a catastrophe that experts said seems to point to global warming.

Video from the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand showed floods of muddy, gray-concrete pounding across a valley and pouring into a dam, breaking it into pieces with little resistance before making a noise downstream. The flood turned the village into what looked like a gray moon.

More than 2,000 members of the army, paramilitary groups and police took part in the search-and-rescue operation, including soldiers specializing in mountaineering, working at night under bright halogen lights, authorities said.

The flood was triggered when part of the Nanda Devi Glacier snapped in the morning, releasing trapped water behind it, authorities said. He rushed down the mountain and into other bodies of water, forcing the evacuation of many villages along the banks of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.

A hydropower plant in Alaknanda was destroyed and a plant under construction in Dhauliganga was damaged, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Paramilitary Police. Coming out of the Himalayan mountains, the two rivers meet before joining the Ganges River.

Pandey said at least 42 workers were trapped in two tunnels in the Dhauliganga project. Twelve were rescued from one of the tunnels, while at least 30 others remained trapped inside the other, he said.

Rescuers used ropes and shovels to reach the mouth of the tunnel. They dug through the rubble and entered the tunnel. They will not yet come in contact with the trapped people, said Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhands senior elected official.

An additional 140 workers at both plants were missing, Pandey said. Surjeet Singh, a police official, said at least nine bodies were found.

The Himalayan area has a chain of hydropower projects on several rivers and their tributaries. Rawat said authorities were able to save other downstream energy units due to the timely action taken to release the water by opening the gates.

Floodwaters also damaged homes, said Ravi Bejaria, a government spokesman, although he had no details on the number and whether any of the residents were injured, missing or dead.

It all started around 10 o’clock in the morning. We heard a noise, which shook our village, Dinesh Negi, a resident of Raini village told the Associated Press by phone. He said they saw from above over one of the rivers when the water became mud and rose into a river.

We knew something was wrong, Negi said. We could see the rage of the river.

The video showed rescuers in camouflage uniforms and yellow or red helmets, using ropes to reach the victims. A man who pulled out of a muddy hole threw his arms into the air and rescue crews laughed and rejoiced with him. Rescue workers comforted the victims lying in a row of stretchers in the open.

Scientists have long known that the global warning is contributing to the melting and destruction of the world’s glaciers.

Anjal Prakash, research director and assistant professor at the Indian School of Business, who has contributed to the UN-sponsored research on global warming, said that while data on the cause of the disaster were not yet available, it closely resembles a climate change as glaciers are melting due to global warming.

Uttarakhand Police Chief Ashok Kumar said officials immediately alerted residents in the area and evacuated them to safer places. Downstream, popular tourist sites on the banks of the Ganges were closed and all boating activities stopped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that the nation prays for the safety of everyone in Uttarakhand.

In 2013, thousands of people were killed in Uttarakhand after heavy rains caused landslides and floods, washing thousands of homes and roads and cutting communications in many places.