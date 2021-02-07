International
Biden will compete with China, but will not take Trump’s approach
President Xi Jingping.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON President Joe Biden said his administration was ready for “extreme competition” with China, but that his approach would be different from his predecessor.
“I will not do it like Trump did. We will focus on international road rules,” Biden told a CBS interview clip published Sunday.
“We should not have a conflict but there will be extreme competition,” he added.
In his interview with CBS, Biden said he had not yet spoken to China’s Xi Jinping since he rose to the nation’s top office last month.
“I know him quite well,” Biden said, explaining how as vice president he spent more time with Xi than any world leader. “He is very bright and he is very tough and I do not want to say as a critic it is just a reality that he does not have a democratic bone in his body.”
Tensions between Beijing and Washington, the world’s two largest economies, rose under the Trump administration. Over the past four years, Trump has blamed China for a wide range of grievances, including intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices and the recent coronavirus virus pandemic, which has killed more than 460,000 Americans.
US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a press conference after their meeting outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Artyom Ivanov | TASS | Getty Images
Last week, Biden said he would work more closely with allies in order to increase returns against China.
“We will face China’s economic abuses,” Biden explained, describing Beijing as America’s “most serious competition.”
“But we are also willing to work with Beijing when it is in America’s interest to do so. We will compete from a position of strength by better returning home and working with our allies and partners,” the president said. State Department.
Although Biden has not yet spoken to Xi, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke for the first time with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, over the weekend.
In a tense phone call, Blinken told Yang that the US would hold China responsible for its actions, especially with regard to Taiwan. He also called on Beijing to condemn the latest military coup in Myanmar.
During his Senate confirmation hearing, Blinken told lawmakers that Trump “had a right to take a tougher approach to China.”
“I do not agree, much, with the way he continued it in a number of areas, but the basic principle was the right one, and I think that is actually beneficial to our foreign policy,” Blinken said. days before Biden’s inauguration.
