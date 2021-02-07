Biden will compete with China, but will not take Trump’s approach

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden said his administration was ready for “extreme competition” with China, but that his approach would be different from his predecessor.

“I will not do it like Trump did. We will focus on international road rules,” Biden told a CBS interview clip published Sunday.

“We should not have a conflict but there will be extreme competition,” he added.

In his interview with CBS, Biden said he had not yet spoken to China’s Xi Jinping since he rose to the nation’s top office last month.

“I know him quite well,” Biden said, explaining how as vice president he spent more time with Xi than any world leader. “He is very bright and he is very tough and I do not want to say as a critic it is just a reality that he does not have a democratic bone in his body.”

Tensions between Beijing and Washington, the world’s two largest economies, rose under the Trump administration. Over the past four years, Trump has blamed China for a wide range of grievances, including intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices and the recent coronavirus virus pandemic, which has killed more than 460,000 Americans.