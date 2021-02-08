



HONG KONG A host of a radio station in Hong Kong was arrested yesterday under a little-used law for the colonial period of unrest that authorities have begun to use against Beijing critics. Officials from the national police security department arrested 52-year-old Wan Yiu-sing on charges of “harassing intent,” according to a police statement. Authorities did not disclose what Wan had said or done that was potentially tempting. The radio personality, better known by his name DJ Giggs, has hosted programs discussing anti-government demonstrations and has previously called for donations to support young Hong Konggers who have fled to nearby Taiwan. The Hong Kong Uprising Law is separate from a comprehensive national security law that Beijing imposed on the city last summer in a bid to quell dissent. Instead, it dates back to the mid-19th century, during British colonial rule. It remained in the books after being delivered in 1997 to China, but was never used in a city that has enjoyed invisible political freedoms on the mainland. But after the large and often violent protests of democracy in 2019, prosecutors wiped the dust of the law. Last September, another pro-democracy radio host, Tam Tak-chi, became the first person to be charged with insurgency since surrendering. He is currently in custody awaiting trial. Prosecutors allege that the popular protest slogans he uttered, such as “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our time” and “Disperse the police”, were tempting. Tam’s next trial will be a legal court case over how the uprising stands with the freedoms of speech ostensibly guaranteed by Hong Kong’s mini-Constitution and its Bill of Rights. Beijing National Security Act has stripped them of their liberty. It has broken up protests and effectively outlawed a host of political views, including defending independence, greater autonomy or full democracy in Hong Kong. Wan was previously arrested on a national security charge last year, one of more than 100 dissidents investigated under the new powers since they took effect in June. At the time, the national police security department said they suspected Wan had illegally embezzled funds to support people or organizations supporting separatist activities – a possible reference to donations to Hong Kongers in Taiwan. He has not yet been charged with a national security breach, and his arrest on a charge of insurgency could indicate that police have decided to use colonial-era law in the country. FRANC MEDIA AGENCY







