SINGAPORE – With regenerating coronavirus infections worldwide, optimism over the mass distribution of Covid-19 vaccines has begun to wane.

Although more people are now inoculated than they have ever been infected with the virus – 119 million vaccines administered versus 105 million infected – countries are struggling to contain its spread amid concerns that new variants – UK B117, Brazilian species and South Africa – could be more transmissible.

Europe remains the most affected region, with more than 760,000 deaths.

And although the United States has reported the highest number of infections worldwide, it has recorded declining numbers of new cases and hospital admissions in recent weeks as millions of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed.

Latin America has recorded more than 19 million infections and over 610,000 deaths, with several nations trying to open major vaccination programs.

African countries are battling the second harmful waves as they try to secure sufficient doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

And in the Middle East, the IMF has warned that delays in the delivery of vaccines could bring back social unrest in parts of the region.

Asia has performed better than the rest of the world, in part because of case detection, isolation and quarantine of contacts.

Here are some of the actions taken by territories and countries in the Asian region to stop the pandemic.

Vietnam

Vietnam is battling a new Covid-19 blast linked to a factory in Hai Duong, run by the UK variant. The blast has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi.

Vietnam has restricted domestic and international travel, closed schools and canceled activities related to Tet – the country’s Chinese New Year celebration.

Vaccinations have not started, as Hanoi approved the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only on January 30th. State media reported that the first batch of 50,000 doses would arrive by March.

Malaysia



The Malaysian government has pledged to take action against those who violate health protocols. PHOTO: REUTERS

Malaysia has experienced a steep upward trajectory of new infections – over 3,000 per day in the last three weeks.

The government has been criticized for allowing most economic activities to remain open. But Putrajaya has vowed to take action against those who clashed with health protocols including fining repeat offenders and empowering the military to make arrests.

Stricter measures will also be put in place for Chinese New Year which will limit reunion dinners to a maximum of 15 family members living within a 10km radius. A maximum of 30 persons at any time are allowed intotemple for prayer.

Indonesia



A health worker administering the Sinovac vaccine at a psychiatric hospital in Banda Aceh on February 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

With around 1.1 million infections and over 31,000 deaths, Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia.

The country has closed its borders to all foreign travelers since last month. It has also imposed stricter restrictions across Java and Bali, which includes restaurants that are allowed to serve dinners at only 25 per cent of their capacity, while shopping malls are due to close at 19:00. Wearing masks remains mandatory throughout the country.

Indonesia is doing vaccination banking to help protect its people. President Joko Widodo placed the ball by receiving his Covid-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech last month.

To date, nearly 250,000 healthcare workers have been given their first leave. Indonesia has set a target for delivering the Covid-19 vaccine to 181.5 million people by next year (2022).

Myanmar

The February 1 coup will complicate the country’s response to Covid-19, as many front-line health care workers have stopped working and launched civil disobedience campaigns to protest military rule.

Officials have tried to allay concerns that vaccination plans will be affected by the protests.

India has shipped 1.5 million free doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. More vaccines are expected to arrive, including 27 million doses by March. The military has promised to inoculate 38.4 million people 18 and more by the end of this year.

South Korea

South Korea is facing a load of cargo caused mainly by group infections from religious sites.

The country has imposed restrictions such as capacity limits on trains and ferries and restrictions on social gatherings of up to four people.

But only about 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive this month.

China



Chinese residents who want to return to their cities before Chinese New Year will need to take a nucleic acid test at least seven days before leaving. PHOTO: REUTERS

China has imposed localized blockades and launched massive trials in cities experiencing an explosion.

It has also set stricter requirements for international arrivals. Travelers must have multiple negative test results and quarantine for at least 14 days at a designated hotel upon arrival, with many cities and regions imposing additional requirements for home surveillance.

Those who want to return to their cities before Chinese New Year will have to do a nucleic acid test at least seven days before they leave. They should also undergo 14 days of home health monitoring when they return, during which they are encouraged not to gather with others or leave home. The rules started on January 28 and will remain in force until March 8.

Hong Kong

The city has banned dining in restaurants from 6pm and limited public gatherings for two until February 17th.

Invaders will face mandatory testing if one or more new confirmed cases from unknown sources are found in residential developments or if wastewater samples are positive for Covid-19. If two or more confirmed cases are found in the workplace, these places will also be included in the mandatory test notice.

Japan



Japan has declared a state of emergency covering 10 prefectures, though the measures cannot be implemented. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

A state of emergency involving 10 prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka will be in effect until March 7.

Japan has tightened border restrictions but its emergency measures – which encourage people to work from home and close businesses early – cannot be enforced. The government has passed laws, which come into force in the middle of this month to fine those who do not comply with the measures.

India

India has registered more than 10.7 million cases of Covid-19 but has seen a drop in infections in recent months.

He has approved two vaccines for emergency use: Covishield, from AstraZeneca and Covaxin, developed by local firm Bharat Biotech. So far, he has inoculated 4.5 million people and aims to vaccinate over 300 million people by August.

A severe blockade imposed since March halted all economic activity and people were allowed to leave their homes alone to buy essential items. Restrictions have been gradually eased since May.

New Delhi has tightened its borders by restricting flights to and from the UK until Feb. 14. To date, it has registered over 165 cases of the UK variant.