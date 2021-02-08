Bad news about vaccine distribution, tea party drama continues and Eskom suspends dumping – Citizen

Update your morning news: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Bad news for the SAs Covid-19 vaccine use plan

The spread of the AstraZeneca vaccine, from which South Africa received one million doses last week, seems to be on hold at the moment, following vaccinations less than stellar performance against the currently dominant strain of Covid-19 in clinical trials.

And, not only are vaccines largely ineffective, but it appears they are also expected to expire by April, which means thousands of doses will expire by the time healthcare workers are supposed to take pictures.

The Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, together with the members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee of the country and the leading scientists, Prof. Shabir Madhi, Prof. Glenda Gray, Prof. Barry Schoub and Prof. Salim Abdool Karim, updated the site regarding the vaccines on Sunday evening.

Following the scandal surrounding the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from India last week, the latest news may have left the air out of governments with plans to spread the vaccines.

There is, however, good news, as it appears that the Johnson & Johnson Janssen AD26 vaccine is very effective in preventing severe cases of the virus, and this vaccine, as well as a number of doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to roll out soon in stages in all over the country.

Who funded the Zuma and Malemas tea meeting? DA writes to Mayor Modise asking for answers

The DA has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise seeking answers as to who paid for EFF leader Julius Malema and his entourage on Friday to former President Jacob Zumas Nkandla at the KwaZulu-Natal residence.

In a statement Sunday, DA chief Natasha Mazzone said the party wanted an investigation by various members of the parliamentary staff overseeing the payment of salaries to members of parliament, as well as the interests of the Secretary of Members who oversees all gifts. , hospitality and travel benefits.

Malema arrived by helicopter for their expected tea meeting on Friday accompanied by EFF MP and national spokesman Vuyani Pambo and former party chairman, lawyer Dali Mpofu.

Zuma ConCourt challenge: Maimane says Ramaphosa is shirking his responsibility to lead

SA leader Mmusi Maimane says he is disappointed with President Cyril Ramaphosa after his remarks Friday that former President Jacob Zuma should be given more time to reflect on his decision to challenge the Constitutional Court ( ConCourt) and the State Capture Commission.

Maimane said on Sunday Ramaphosa had the responsibility to ensure that the rule of law is respected. He believes the president is shirking his responsibility as the country’s first citizen.

The remarks from the president are more disappointing. Citizens at this time want to know that every person who becomes head of state will protect the Constitution and all its relevant laws. This is the office oath, Maimane said in an interview with Newzroom Africa.

Look: We were just trying to do our job, eNCA reporters talk after the attack on Fish Hoek beach

An eNCA reporter has taken to social media to share her horrific experience at Fish Hoek Beach, in the Western Cape after a protester against the blockade on Saturday allegedly attacked her for wearing a face mask.

Monique Mortlock was on the beach to cover the protest against the masks and blockade organized by a group calling itself #NeAreMore. Protesters have called for an end to the government’s blockade of compulsory wearing of public masks.

They also realized that the same group took part in the weekend protests in Muizenberg against the closure of beaches.

Hilux / Ranger bakkie online battle wages

Would it be a surprise if I were to tell you that the new car battle you see on the road between the Fords Ranger and Toyota Toyota Hilux is raging just as fiercely in the pre-ownership segment and through online search reporting? No This is what I thought. But there are some interesting surprises along the way. Let me tell you more about how these manufacturers continue to exchange shocks.

New car sales in South Africa reached record levels during 2020, according to the latest NAAMSA data. A market decline of 29.1% resulted in a total of 156,163 fewer units sold compared to last year the lowest figure recorded in 18 years. The Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused an economic recession, is widely regarded as the main contributor to declining sales as vehicle sales are closely linked to the strength of the economy.

Eskom suspends load reduction while generating capacity is recovered

Eskom announced on Sunday morning that it will suspend the load reduction from 8am.

The power company on Friday implemented the load reduction from phase 2 from 12:00 and the rolling outages are expected to last until Sunday evening.

Eskom said generating capacity has recovered considerably since then.

Eskom is pleased to inform the public that the unloading will be suspended from 08:00 this morning as the generating capacity has recovered sufficiently. As of Friday evening, Eskom teams returned four generating units in service at Medupi Power Station while coal restrictions were improved, Eskom said in a statement.

