Netanyahu calls the ICC decision pure anti-Semitism

Israeli officials can be prosecuted for war crimes, international court rules

The International Criminal Court’s decision to include “Israeli-occupied territories” in the 1967 war as within its jurisdiction continued to receive praise and condemnation over the weekend as reactions flowed from across the region and around the globe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video response during the Jewish Sabbath, a rarity, calling the government “pure anti-Semitism” and insisting that Jewish settlements could not be illegal as they are located in the homeland. our.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, meanwhile, labeled the ICC conclusions a historic victory for justice and humanity, adding that Jerusalem had so far been treated as above the law.

A statement issued by the US State Department on Saturday expressed “serious concern” over the international court’s ruling, reiterating Washington’s position that “Palestinians do not qualify as a sovereign state, and therefore are not qualified to receive part “in ICC legal proceedings.

On Friday, a Hague-based ICC preliminary chamber, by a two-to-one majority, authorized future investigations into international law violations in the territories in question; respectively, the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, captured by Israel over 50 years ago.

While noting that it has no authority to determine the issue of Palestinian citizenship, the court recognized the Palestinian Authority as a party to the 1998 Rome Statute, on which the international forum is based, and decided that the disputed territories should be under its jurisdiction.

Although Israel opposed the Treaty of Rome and is not a member of the ICC, Palestine’s accession to the statute now allows prosecutors to launch investigations into genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression committed in the territories in question by Israel or the Palestinian Forces .

This is a very superficial and formalistic interpretation of the Treaty of Rome, and frankly simply wrong, Col. (res.) Adv. Pnina Sharvit Baruch, a senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Universities Institute for National Security Studies, told The Media Line.

The majority opinion completely ignores and ignores the core issue of the territories and whether they are part of a Palestinian state that has not yet been created by any measure of international law, explained Baruch, who headed the Department of International Law of Israeli armies.

The ruling states that since the PA was accepted by the United Nations as an observer state in 2012, the territories it claims, which are still in dispute, could be discussed in The Hague.

It is simply incorrect, said Robbie Sabel, a professor of international law at the Hebrew University and a former legal adviser at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They said that Palestine was a state which has clear territories. The fact is that they have no authority, in any area other than Zone A, a designation of approximately 18% of West Coast lands under the 1990 Oslo Accords, he said.

You can tell [the justices] were not entirely satisfied with their interpretation because they left room to overturn their decision in any future prosecution. They basically took the easy way out to authorize an investigation, but allowed the issue to be challenged again, Baruch said.

Over the past year, while the issue was being discussed, Israel refused to formally take its issue, preferring to ignore or denounce the process altogether.

This is always a tough decision if you show up, you can have your day in court and be heard, but then you legitimize the process and you have to accept the result, Baruch said, adding that while Jerusalem did not formally represent itself, its position was defended by dozens of amicus summaries submitted by individuals and organizations, some directly related to the Jewish state.

As for Friday’s historic decision, experts agree that no imminent danger awaits Israeli soldiers or officials.

It’s a long way to go, said Sabel, who in the past served as legal adviser to the Israeli delegations to the United Nations General Assembly and at several peace negotiation summits. He added that the ICC should first open a full investigation and then file charges.

On the issue of war crimes in Gaza, Israel has actually investigated every allegation, so its end, according to the Principle of Complement, he said.

Under supplementation, the jurisdiction of ICConlyhasif a country is not willing or incapable of prosecuting suspected perpetrators.

As for settlements that are purely political, not essentially criminal, Sabel also said.

Settlements are potentially a more serious issue than the war crimes article

Murder, rape they are articles in the ICC statute that are criminal in nature. But settlements are a matter of borders. If it is decided that the territories in which they are part of a Palestinian state, then that is another matter. But this will be a political decision, he added.

Baruch believes orders can be issued eventually, but perhaps only against senior officials, if any.

Settlements are potentially a more serious issue than the war crimes article. Israel has some worthy objections, but some orders, even against the prime minister, could be issued, she said.