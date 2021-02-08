The EU and the Arab League welcome the election of the Libyan interim government

ANKARA / ISTANBUL

The EU and the Arab League on Sunday welcomed the election of Libya’s new interim leadership to govern the country until elections in December.

In a statement on behalf of the EU, Josep Borrell claimed that the bloc welcomed the agreement on the unified transitional executive authority that saw the election of an interim presidential council and prime minister.

EU foreign policy chief Borrel also stressed that this was an important moment in the Berlin Process for a political solution to the conflict in the North African country and on the road to national elections to be held on 24 December 2021.

“We are ready to work with the new President of the Presidency Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, and the new Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, and to stress the need for the rapid formation of a new, inclusive government that will work for national reconciliation and unification of the country.

“We encourage the House of Representatives to vote on the results of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) according to the timeline agreed in the Roadmap approved by the LPDF in Tunisia in November 2020,” the statement said.

He said that since the Berlin Conference, Libya had made significant progress towards ensuring peace and lasting stability, including through the reopening of its energy sector, the October 23 ceasefire agreement between the country’s rival parties, the roadmap for the elections. future and the election of a unified transitional executive authority.

The bloc also urged all Libyan stakeholders and members of the international community to support the interim authority in the interest of stabilizing the country and national reconciliation after years of unrest since the ouster of former ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

“In this regard, the EU recalls its instrument of sanctions against potential disruptors,” he said.

Stressing that the main priority now must be to prepare for the elections on time, the statement urged the Libyan authorities to adopt the necessary electoral laws and its constitutional basis, implement the ceasefire agreement and adopt economic reforms, starting with the unification of all finance institutions.

“The EU will be ready to support this process and urges all Libyan and international actors to do so in relation to Libya’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” he added.

The Arab League welcomes the elections in Libya

The Arab League, as well as several Arab countries separately, also welcomed the election of the Libyan Presidential Council, as well as its prime minister.

A written statement from the league stressed the bloc’s support for all national efforts in Libya to reach a final and comprehensive solution.

The Algerian foreign minister also issued a statement, stressing that the neighboring country is ready to co-operate with the new Libyan administration and stressing Algeria’s opposition to foreign interference in Libya’s internal affairs.

In a statement, the Omani Foreign Ministry expressed the Gulf country’s satisfaction with the interim administration elections, adding that they hoped the move would ensure security, stability and development.

For its part, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry noted that this was a historic step towards security and stability in Libya.

Earlier Friday, Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Younes Menfi to chair the three-member Presidency Council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as the new Prime Minister. The new executive authority will govern Libya ahead of national elections on December 24th.

Libya has been devastated by civil war since the overthrow of Gaddafi in 2011.

Headquartered in the capital Tripoli and currently led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the Government of National Accord was established in 2015 under a UN-led agreement. But efforts for a long-term political solution have failed due to a military offensive by militias loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar.

Al-Sarraj’s internationally recognized government has been fighting Haftar militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

