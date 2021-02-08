UN justifies Pakistan’s stance on threats from Afghanistan: FO – Newspaper

WASHINGTON: Pakistan noted on Sunday that a United Nations monitoring report highlighting the presence of various terrorist groups in Afghanistan had justified Islamabads’ long position that such clothing posed a direct threat not only to Pakistan but to the whole region.

The 27th report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team shows that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is now based in Afghanistan, has carried out more than 100 cross-border attacks in the last three months.

The report to the UN Security Council acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate terrorist groups involved in subversive activities in the Pak-Afghan region.

Two official U.S. reports sent to Congress last week also highlight the presence of TTP and other specific Pakistani groups in Afghanistan and acknowledge that continued support from Islamabad allowed US and Afghan forces to weaken ISKP, the regional branch of the Islamic State militant group.

On Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the reports justified our long-standing position on threats posed to Pakistan and the region by groups such as the TTP, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and their associates. based in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has often drawn the attention of the international community to the support provided to the TTP and its members by hostile intelligence agencies.

Mr Chaudhri said such support led to the merger of JuA, HuA and other separate LeJ (Lashkar-e-Jhangvi) groups with the TTP in Afghanistan last year.

Pakistan has also kept the international community informed of cross-border attacks carried out by the TTP on Pakistani security forces stationed at the border.

Pakistan acknowledges efforts by monitoring teams to expose co-sponsored co-operative agencies of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan, the FO spokesman said in a statement, adding that Islamabad now expected Kabul to launch a dedicated effort to neutralize the threat. originating from Afghanistan.

Pakistan stands firm in its determination to partner with the international community against the threat of terrorism, he said.

The UN report, dated February 3, notes that Pakistan has not only arrested individuals involved in terrorist financing, but has also seized the assets of those individuals and entities who have been classified as terrorists by US and UN affiliated agencies. .

The report highlights TTP activities in Afghanistan and expresses concern about the reunification of fragmented groups (TTPs) within Afghanistan. Five units pledged allegiance to the TTP in July and August (2020), including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group, and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi). , the report adds.

Another report prepared by the bipartisan Afghanistan Study Group for the US Congress notes: Beyond al-Qaeda and ISKP, two groups are of particular interest in South Asia today, among the dozens that are said to operate in the theater: Tehreek -i-Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Both have demonstrated the ability to act as major threats to the region.

The report warns that the two groups could disrupt regional peace and spark a war between the areas of the two nuclear states, India and Pakistan.

Afghanistan remains symbolically and geographically an attractive space for jihadist groups aspiring to attack the United States, its allies, its interests and the international order it has done so much to create, the report warns.

The US bipartisan report also notes that ISKP’s membership in Afghanistan consisted mainly of dissident Afghan Taliban commanders, former TTP members and followers of Central Asian extremist groups who had previously been allies with al-Qaeda.

The ISKP has attracted thousands of followers, grown, and then come under relentless pressure from U.S. and Afghan security forces, and occasionally from the Taliban as well as Pakistani security forces, the report adds.

Another report by the Pentagon Inspector General for Afghanistan, known by its acronym SIGAR, cites judgments by Afghan officials that other terrorist groups including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jaish-i-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are operate in eastern Afghanistan.

The UN report goes a step further and warns that the reunification of fragmented TTP groups has increased the threat of terrorism not only to Pakistan but to the entire region as it has increased the strength of the TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks.

The TTP was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October 2020, the report notes, and estimates that the TTP combat forces range from 2,500 to 6,000 members.

Hand of India

Last year, Pakistan submitted a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Indian sponsorship of two terrorist groups designated by the UN TTP and JuA.

“We knew about India in such attacks,” Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram told a news conference after handing over the file to the UN secretary-general. We have now gathered incontrovertible evidence that India is engaged in a systematic campaign to destabilize Pakistan through terrorist attacks, promoting secession and overthrow in what is called the Hybrid / 5th generation war.

India, he said, was also seeking to use UN Security mechanisms to defame Pakistan by being portrayed as a victim of terrorism. It is abusing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hurt Pakistan’s economy.

Since 2014, Pakistan has lost 83,000 civilians and soldiers in the fight against terrorism, which has also caused a massive return on the country’s economic and social development to the tune of $ 126 billion.

While Pakistan has successfully eradicated terrorist clothing from its soil, in recent months cross-border terrorist attacks from ungovernable areas in Afghanistan have escalated.

Published in Agim, 8 February 2021