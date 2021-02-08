Covid 19 coronavirus: No new case today





On Sunday, 2579 tests were processed. Photo / Tania Whyte

There is no case of Covid-19 today – either in the community or in managed isolation, says the Ministry of Health. Health officials have not yet revealed whether genomic testing has linked the Hamilton Covid-19 case to others from the Pullman Hotel. The ranking will be executed later this week as the viral load on the sample was so low. The person stayed in the isolated managed hotel between January 16 and 30, but came out positive on Saturday after being isolated at home. The case is considered to be historical, non-infectious and the person has been released from the quarantine center. “Genomic ranking is one of a number of factors, in addition to clinical history, PCR test results and serology in considering whether cases are historical. The local public health unit has considered these factors in its clinical assessment of the case.” Health officials have not yet been able to find the source of the infection or link the case to the other three confirmed cases in returnees who stayed in Pullman then came out positive after leaving. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 66 while the total number of confirmed cases is 1964. On Sunday, 2579 tests were processed and the average seven-day rolling until yesterday was processed 3943 tests. And as of noon yesterday there have been 449,449 scans of Covid Tracer applications while the average of seven-day scans is 908,448. The last 60 guests at Hotel Pullman completed their health checks and were released yesterday. Returnees are required to complete another five days of self-isolation at home and take another test before rejoining the community.

