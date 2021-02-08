5 injured in Cotabato due to the magnitude 6.1 earthquake at the weekend

KIDAPAWAN, Philippines Five people were injured in Makilala and Kidapawan, Cotabato after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the Davao del Sur on Sunday, according to the Cotabato Provincial Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Council.

Eng. Arnulfo Villaruz said four individuals, including two children, suffered minor injuries from the garbage fall in Makilala and another in Barangay Binoligan here.

They were rushed to nearby hospitals and have since been released.

Villaruz also found that three houses in Barangay New Lawaan and at least 14 houses in Barangay New Esperanza in M’lang were partially damaged by the quake.

The National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) on Sunday evening also reported thateight houses and two churches in M’lang and a hospital in Sultan Kudarat were damaged by the quake.

Five landslides were also reported in Makilala.

The offices of the Disaster Risk Management and Reduction Council in the affected areas are continuously conducting damage assessment, NDRRMC added.

The quake, originally measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, struck five kilometers southwest of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur at 12:22 pm, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

It was felt in Intensity VII and VI in M’Lang, Makilala and Kabacan, Cotabato and Intensity VI in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, according to Phivolcs.

gsg

Read Next