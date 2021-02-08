EU signals sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS

The EU foreign policy chief said on Sunday that Russia did not want to “seize the opportunity” to have a constructive dialogue with the bloc, from which they “must draw the consequences”.

Josep Borell made his comments after he visited Moscow from February 4-6, a trip he called complicated, and said he discussed the “state full of EU-Russia relations” and that ties deteriorated further with the arrest and sentencing of Alexey Navalny, as well as the arrests of thousands of demonstrators who supported him.

“The purpose of this mission was to directly express the EU’s strong condemnation of these events and to address, through principled diplomacy, the process of a rapid deterioration of our relationship with Russia, and to help prepare for future discussions. “European Council on EU-Russia relations,” he said, referring to the EU summit scheduled for March.

Noting that an aggressively organized press conference and the expulsion of three EU diplomats during his visit to Russia were indications of Russia not wanting to engage in a more constructive dialogue with the bloc.

Borell said the situation was not unexpected, however, it is also unfortunate “from a Russian strategic perspective”.

“As the EU, we will have to draw the consequences, reflect carefully on the direction we want to give to our relations with Russia, and move forward in a united way with determination,” he noted.

Tensions rose several times at Lavrov’s meeting

Stating the essential topics of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were human rights, fundamental freedoms and especially the Navalny issue, Borell said:

“Several times the discussion with my Russian counterpart reached high levels of tension, as I called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Navalny, as well as for a full and impartial investigation into his assassination attempt.”

Stating that he learned of the expulsion of EU diplomats through social media at the end of his meeting with Lavrov, Borell said he reminded his Russian counterpart of his country’s human rights obligations under international commitments.

Russia, the EU are going far

Borell said the bloc and Russia have disagreements on many issues, including Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Syria and Libya.

He said the development of Russian society and the country’s geostrategic elections were worrying. “My meeting with Minister Lavrov and the messages sent by the Russian authorities during this visit confirmed that Europe and Russia are leaving. It seems that Russia is progressively breaking away from Europe and is looking at democratic values ​​as an existential threat.

“We are at a crossroads,” he said. “The strategic choices we make now will determine the international dynamics of power in the 21st century, and especially whether we will move towards more cooperative or polarized models, based on closed societies or freer societies,” he said.

Borell stressed that EU-Russia relations will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on February 22 and said member states would decide on next steps, which could include sanctions.

“If we want a safer world for tomorrow, we must act decisively today and be willing to take some risks,” he said.

Alexey Navalny

In October 2020, the EU decided to impose sanctions on six individuals and the State Institute for Scientific Research on Chemistry and Organic Technology in Russia for their alleged involvement in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The restrictive measures adopted consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for individuals and an asset freeze for the entity.

Navalny, 44, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on August 20 on a flight to Moscow. After an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he spent two days in a hospital before being sent to Berlin for treatment.

After conducting tests in several laboratories, German officials announced that Navalny had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, which was also used, according to the UK government, in a 2018 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.

Russian authorities deny any involvement, saying chemical weapons have not been developed or manufactured in the country since the last chemical round was destroyed in 2017, as verified and certified by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

* Contributions and writing by Sena Guler

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.