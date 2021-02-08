International
Covid hits exam and poorer students worse, study reveals | Education
Children studying for exams and those from families in need are more likely to have suffered severe disruptions in their learning and motivation during the pandemic, according to the largest published study of its impact on students in England.
Surveys and interviews with more than 60,000 students aged six to 18 reveal large disparities in the impact of school blockage and closure, with very different profiles for learning loss and well-being among children scattered across different families.
Children taking GCSE courses seemed most at risk of disruption, with nearly one in four students in years 10 and 11 saying they could not get help from family members with questions about their schoolwork, while 40% said they did not have a routine to help them study from home
The study comes after academics estimated the pandemic would cost about $ 350 billion in lost profits over the lifetime of today’s school’s students, adding to calls for the government to do more to help children achieve in the coming years.
James Turner, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said the research showed there was no doubt the pandemic had a devastating impact.
Many of the findings reinforce our research showing the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on disadvantaged youth, Turner said. The road to recovery will not be straightforward and will require a sustainable and multifaceted approach, focused on those who have lost the most.
Students in years 10 and 11 had the most pessimistic view of their learning last year, with children in the groups of those years remaining the most anxious after the summer holidays.
These results mean the pressures caused by the uncertainty of the exam, noted the authors of the reports.
The research revealed some intriguing details that explain inequalities between groups. While 97% of children in disadvantaged households mostly those who had received free school meals said they had a digital device like laptop or tablet at home, only two out of three said they were able to use it to complete school work.
In non-needy households, 99% said they had digital devices at home, although more than one in five reported that they did not have enough access to complete their work.
From learning itself, many children reported that they did not understand the school work given to them during the block, but the effect was more pronounced for those from families in need.
Only 45% of children eligible for the student premium said they understood the school work given to them during the block, compared to 57% of their best peers who also worked remotely.
The charity study ImpactEd conducted a series of surveys with 62,000 students in schools across England, from May to November last year.
Education during Covid-19 has been a challenging process, but hopefully this study and its findings will help schools. We are already seeing schools using data to target resources to those groups of students in their schools who need different types of support, said Owen Carter, co-founder and managing director of ImpactEd.
For well-being, the study found that it had little impact on students in general, with self-reported well-being slightly higher in May, June, and July than before the block. But the impact varied: girls reported 10% higher anxiety than boys, and nearly twice as many girls than boys said they were worried about going back to school.
