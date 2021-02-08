‘No evidence’ to support social media rumors about loss of women in BC, police say

The RCMP at Coquitlam are warning the public to “stop spreading unproven rumors” about missing women and alleged abduction attempts.

This comes amid the widespread circulation of several videos on the TikTok and Facebook platforms, claiming a link between the disappearances of several women in the Lower Continent in recent weeks.

Read more: ‘She would never abandon her sons’: Chilliwack’s mother not seen since Jan. 30

Some of the videos also allude, without evidence, to possible trafficking in human beings, a potential serial killer or a white van or other suspicious vehicle approaching women.

In a press release, Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughin said police were investigating a reported incident but had seen numerous videos circulating online.

“We have an open mind, but so far there is no evidence to support that any kidnapping attempt actually took place. If we see any real danger, we will let the public know. “In the meantime, we are asking you to stop spreading unproven rumors,” he said.

“These rumors are scaring people.”

The videos come amid high-profile disappearances of Trina Hunt in Port Moody and Shaelene Keeler Bell in Chilliwack.

Bell, a 23-year-old mother, has been missing since Jan. 30, while Hunt, 48, disappeared without a trace on Jan. 18.

“We’ve seen people draw connections between situations and investigations that are completely unrelated and encourage each other to bear arms as a result,” McLaughlin said.

Read more: ‘Trina is our heart’: Family and friends of a missing BC woman post videos to raise awareness

“Please do not carry weapons and do not try to draw conclusions about crimes based on very basic information.”

Police said there are many reasons a vehicle may be driving slowly in a neighborhood that has nothing to do with the hijacking.

Pyper De Marsh, who posted some of the most shared videos on TikTok, declined an interview suggesting that “women who are directly affected should be the ones who have a voice”.

But she said she was motivated to post the videos after hearing about a recent attempt to break into a friend’s house and reports of a kidnapping attempt, along with online posts about missing women.

“Walking to my bus station, I pass a number of posters of missing persons,” she said.

“(I) understood if I was going to say something and go to the right woman, it could make a difference and she could avoid a dangerous situation.”

De Marsh said the RCMP would know more than she did about the situation, but “but the comment section in my videos is telling a different story.”

“I think this is because there is a big disconnect between the people and the police. Perhaps it is even a bigger social issue because women are scared for their lives just by going to the grocery store.

De Marsh said the situation was not “a reason for panic” but that she would maintain personal protection and wanted to spark a discussion about how society is currently not as safe for women as it is for men.











‘Missed opportunity’

Executive Director of Women’s Aid Services Angela Marie MacDougall called the RCMP response a “missed opportunity” to talk about the spread of sexual violence in the community.

MacDougall said regardless of whether the allegations in the video are true – and she noted at least one report is under investigation by the RCMP – the fears women are expressing on social media are true.

“WThe reaction was to the videos we saw. They were a reflection of the fear that I think is experienced by girls, young women, women, people of the marginalized sexes, ”she said.

“LTerrible enforcement plays an important role, but frankly, a smaller role in and that is actually a major social problem that extends beyond what the police or legal system can manage or has historically been able to manage, she added.

MacDougall said police do not have an excellent history in investigating sexual violence and that women’s experiences are often dismissed.

Social media, she added, has given women like De Marsh a new tool to express their concerns in a society where their experiences are often minimized.

“I’m really happy for her to take action this way and use a platform that she has access to and draw on her lived experience,” she said.

“Social media continues to be a vital place, a very important place where survivors can and interested people can share their experiences and help start a conversation. And that’s the best thing we can do in terms of changing culture is make sure we’re having conversations. ”

The RCMP said anyone concerned about their safety should consider the following tips:

Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings

Avoid distractions (like phone and earmuffs) while walking or driving

Avoid confrontations about car behavior or parking spaces

Wear bright clothes and obey traffic safety laws

Walk with family or in pairs when you are in secluded areas

Call the police immediately if you feel insecure or if you see a crime going on

While police want people to stop distributing videos, the RCMP is calling on anyone who believes they are the victim of a kidnapping attempt or who believes they see him to call police immediately.