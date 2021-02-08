The unjust arrest of Camara leads to new calls for police body cameras





MONTREAL – The Montreal opposition party is renewing calls for city police officers to carry body cameras following the arrest and subsequent release of Mamadi Camara. In a statement, the party criticized Mayor Valerie Plante’s administration, saying the cameras, which the Plante administration has refused to implement, would help avoid arbitrary arrests and restore Montrealers’ trust in police officers and reduce their racial profile. . “It’s time to stop playing games! For two years we have been asking the Plante administration to act on this issue; every time, all we have received are excuses,” Montreal Ensemble leader Lionel Perez said in a statement. Body cameras have unanimous support; we just have to get our heads out of the sand and take the cameras out on the field across Montreal. In 2019, the municipality decided against the implementation of the cameras, with Montreal Projects officials saying the results of the $ 3.4 million pilot project led them to conclude that the cameras were ineffective and not worth the cost. In June, Mayor Perez and Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Sue Montgomery jointly launched a motion demanding that Montreal police install portable cameras. Camara was arrested and held in jail for six days after a police officer was attacked during a traffic stop and his firearm was stolen. The allegations were made during a court appearance after evidence emerged that the wrong person had been arrested and the Montreal police chief has since apologized. PROTEST RENEWED AGAINST THE POLICE The call for body cameras came on the same day when approximately 100 people gathered in front of the SPVM headquarters to call for immediate reforms. “What we need is to stop apologizing and think about what it means to take action, to stop violence against Black people,” said demonstrator Vincent Mousseau. “What happened to Mr Camara is just a reflection of the reality of what it means to be a black person in Montreal today.” Community organizer Will Prosper said the city’s Black community has been calling for changes in the way the city has been policed ​​for more than a decade. We were looking for change. The police have not told us anything they want to change themselves. They have not told us for the last 15 years that I have been part of these consultations that they have done anything. – With files by Iman Kassam of CTV Montreal







