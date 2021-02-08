State to bid for VSP if the Center does not invest: Min. | Vijayawada News





Amaravati: Mekapati Industry Minister Gautham Reddy on Sunday said the Center should save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) as part of the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. He said plant ownership should be transferred to the state government after receiving the debt burden from the Center.

Speaking to the media, the industry minister said the state government will submit a bid to buy the plant if the Center continues with its decision to disinvest its shares in the plant. He added that the state government has lobbied to receive grants for a new steel plant in the state for the past two years.

Since the Center has come up with a decision to withdraw its shares in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam-Visakhapatnam (RINL-VSP) Steel Plant, it should consider transferring the asset to the state in exchange for the acquisition of a new plant. We will defend the steel plant as it is the pride of the state, Mekapati Gautham Reddy said while adding that it is not wise to hand over a plant set up after such a long public agitation.

The minister further said he would evaluate the proposal for YS chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of the industries department. He said the prime minister has already written a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bail out the losing public sector giant. He added that the proposal of the chief ministers has received overwhelming support from industry leaders.

