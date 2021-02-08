ICC officials in Sudan seek co-operation on justice in Darfur | World News





Sudan’s CAIRO (AP) Justice Minister met with officials from the International Criminal Court in the capital Khartoum on Sunday to discuss co-operation with the tribunal in Darfur-related conflict trials, his office said. Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said Sudanese authorities are conducting internal discussions on the best ways to co-operate with the ICC. He gave no details. The 12-member ICC delegation, led by Deputy Attorney James Kirkpatrick Stewart, arrived in Khartoum early Sunday. The visit will come about two months after chief court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda criticized Sudanese transitional authorities for lacking progress in co-operating with the African country to bring justice to victims of the Darfur conflict. Conflict in the western Darfur region erupted when rebels from the territories of the central ethnic and sub-Saharan African community launched an uprising in 2003, complaining of repression by the Arab-dominated government in the capital Khartoum. The then government of President Omar Al-Bashirs responded with a scorched earth campaign of airstrikes and disbanded militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass murder and rape. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million people were evicted from their homes. The ICC charged al-Bashir with war crimes and genocide for allegedly organizing a campaign of attacks in Darfur. He has been under arrest since the Sudanese army, under pressure from protesters, ousted him in April 2019. Two other senior al-Bashir ruling figures accused by the ICC of war crimes and crimes against humanity are also under arrest in Khartoum. They are Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, the interior and defense minister during most of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, a senior security chief at the time and later leader of the ruling al-Bashirs party. The ICC is also looking for rebel leader Abdulla Banda, whose whereabouts are unknown. Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb has been tried before the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, for multiple war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur in 2003 and 2004. The trial court has adjourned the hearing to confirm charges against Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb until February 22. At a conference for the UN Security Council in December, Bensouda called on the Sudanese government to allow unimpeded access by court investigators to witnesses, crime scenes and other evidence in Darfur. She also urged the government to respond promptly to the draft memorandum of understanding on co-operation with the ICC that was sent after it made its first visit to Khartoum by a prosecutor since the Darfur conflict in October. Abdulbari, the justice minister, said he discussed with the visiting delegation the signing of the memorandum, but he did not provide further details. Also Sunday, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok ousted his cabinet, in a move expected ahead of a reshuffle as part of a peace deal with a rebel alliance signed last year, his office said. Hamdok planned to announce the new cabinet Monday, which would include ministers from the Sudan Revolutionary Front, an alliance of armed groups, according to the state news agency SUNA. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after the overthrow of al-Bashir. The county is now run by a joint military and civilian government seeking better ties with Washington and the West.

