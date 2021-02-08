academics in the latest attempt to stop the removal of the statue





Under the new regulations, if the government-funded body History of England opposes a council that aims to give the green light to remove a statue, the Secretary of Communities can veto it. Prof Biggar said lobbying by him and his colleagues to protect the statue from removal is likely to be directed at ministers such as Mr Jenrick. “A wide variety of people have written to the commission; many people from across the political spectrum, to urge them not to do so,” he said. “It is quite possible that all sorts of people outside Oxford, prominent people, will start shaking the Oriel cage.” The statue at Oxford College Oriel has become a symbol of division, with Rhodes Must Fall protesters demanding its removal because Rhodes, who owned slaves, was said to be a colonial racist. Read more: Daniel Hannan: I’m sure Rhodes will fall. That’s why Oriel College set up an independent commission to review Rhodes’s history and advise the college’s governing body, which wants the statue relocated.The Sunday Timesannounced that the commission will soon announce how the statue could be relocated this summer and its placement in a museum was an option. A commission spokesman said his report was expected in early spring, adding: “The commission has requested and received a large volume of submissions from a wide range of stakeholders, with its work still ongoing.” Nailah-Amandla James, an Oxford campaign organizer, Rhodes Must Fall, said Rhodes was often “described as a businessman, but not as violent a colonialist as he really was. So much of the history of the British Empire is taken lightly.” and is ignored. “ However, Prof Biggar said: “He was an imperialist, but British colonialism was not fundamentally racist, it was not fundamentally exploitative, and it was not fundamentally savage. So the fact that Rhodes was a supporter of the British Empire as a modernizing force for good he does not curse. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos