Kovind elevates the merits of yoga and meditation





TIRUPATI: Yoga is extremely lucrative as it defies personal and professional challenges in all areas, President Ram Nath Kovind observed at the Satsang Foundation ashram here on Sunday. The foundation was established by Sri M in Madanapalle in the Chittoor district in 1994 and was built on the principles of service, community welfare and the well-being of all living beings. Earlier, the President was welcomed on his arrival by YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues. Kovind began his visit by spending personal time with the spiritual teacher, social reformer and educator Sri M, at the shrine of Sri Guru Babaji, located inside the ashram. He later inaugurated Yogashala at Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra. Appreciating the fact that students had come to Madanapalle from all over the country for the yoga course, Kovind said life is full of challenges and yoga is very effective in overcoming them. “When I heard about Sri M, I asked him to teach me Kriya Yoga and I discovered that it was a comprehensive and holistic discipline for raising the mind as well as keeping one physically fit,” he remarked. Interacting with students in the first yoga teacher training program, the President affirmed the importance of yoga and physical exercise. “The most important aspect of yoga is that it creates a healthy mind in a healthy body in addition to helping to explore the deeper aspects of consciousness. “Students should instill the habit of meditation and yoga as they will improve their thinking skills and ensure all-round development,” he added. After planting and planting a peepal tree, he discovered the cornerstone for Swaasthya Hospitals, an initiative of the Satsang Foundation. The 38-bed hospital will provide affordable and quality health care to the semi-urban and rural population in Madanapalle. The president also interacted with students and teachers at Satsang Vidyalaya, which is a free school that has focused on holistic development, quality education, food and health care services for children from marginalized communities since 1991. The President also visited the ‘Peepal Grove School’, founded by Sri M and inaugurated by the then President, Dr. APJ Kalam in December 2006. …

