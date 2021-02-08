Alex Salmond’s question: Pressure mounts on Nicola Sturgeon during meetings





Nicola Sturgeon is under renewed pressure over a scathing investigation into allegations of harassment against Alex Salmond following suggestions that Scottish Government lawyers may have defrauded the country’s highest civil court.

Questions are still being asked about the First Minister’s version of events after it turned out that her Government’s lawyers told the Session Court that she was informed of the harassment allegations regarding her predecessor on 2 April 2018.

This despite claims that a meeting took place four days ago in which the issue could have been discussed. The warnings for the First Minister came as Peter Peter Murrell, her husband and chief executive of the SNP, will reappear before the Scottish Parliamentary committee examining the handling of complaints against Mr Salmond. Mr Murrell has decided to quiz over text and WhatsApp messages about the former FM, which he previously said did not exist. The party chief twice failed to appear before the investigation after being summoned to clear up the contradictory evidence he gave in December. Mr Salmond is not expected to testify on his own as the investigation refuses to release his dossier of allegations that Ms Sturgeon defrauded the Scottish Parliament and broke the ministerial code – a claim she vehemently denies. Rather, its predecessor is now expected to give a press conference this week before FM is expected to give its version of events to the committee next Tuesday. A source close to the investigation told The Herald: “Alex will take his story one way or another.” It turned out that a key element of what Ms. Sturgeon knew and when about Salmond’s allegations was part of the presentation made by the Scottish Government’s attorneys in the Session Court during the 2018/19 trial. The First Minister’s claim that she first knew about the complaints regarding Mr Salmond on 2 April 2018, was said to have formed part of the case statements, formal written submissions to the court from both parties. Referring to Ms Sturgeon as the “stakeholder”, the statements stated how “she first became aware of the existence of an inquiry into the conduct of the applicant (Mr Salmond) in April, 2018, when the applicant made it so conscious. ” FM admitted she had forgotten a meeting four days earlier with Geoff Aberdein, Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, during which the allegations could have been addressed. Mr. Salmond claimed that Mr. Aberdein had explained the background to Ms. Sturgeon on March 29, 2018 and, more importantly, she knew that the April meeting was a government business rather than an SNP party affair. FM confirmed that no notes were made for any of the meetings as they were not official work. Importantly, while the SNP party business does not require meetings to register, the Scottish ministerial code says government jobs do. But in his presentation, Mr Salmond said: “The repeated representation in Parliament of the meeting on April 2, 2018, as a ‘party’ meeting because it continued in ignorance of the complaints is false and clearly untrue.” Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond took to the road in 2015. However, an FM spokesman has denied that she is guilty of wrongdoing and has accused her predecessor of “seeking to misuse the reputation of the First Minister” and of “spinning false conspiracy theories”. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, said: “Any suggestion that the Scottish Government has misled our highest civil court should be taken very seriously. FM and the civil servants both gave the same version of events, which we now know was wrong. “Alex Salmond then won the judicial review, costing Scottish taxpayers more than 500,000. Urgent questions remain while handling the Salmond case on multiple levels … Nicola Sturgeon must answer them. ” Scottish Worker Jackie Baillie, who sits on the Holyrood committee investigating the handling of Government complaints against Mr Salmond, told Sky News: “Anything less than all the truth being told to the highest court in the country is a “This is a big issue for FM. This reinforces why our committee wants and the public deserves a full and honest response from it.” Mr Salmond’s allegations have also been sent to James Hamilton, QC, who is conducting a parallel investigation into whether Ms Sturgeon has violated the ministerial code; he has appeared in some media. The Holyrood Committee is investigating the Scottish Government ‘s close handling of two harassment complaints against Mr Salmond in 2018. A judicial review found that the investigation was illegal and “tainted by apparent prejudice”. The former prime minister consequently gave more than 500 500,000 to taxpayers’ money to cover legal costs. In March last year, Mr Salmond was acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault, including attempted rape, at Edinburgh High Court. In his dossier, the former FM accused Ms Sturgeon of “purely untrue” and “unstable” allegations about their 2018 meetings. He alleges that the Scottish Parliament was “repeatedly deceived” about their meeting on 2 April 2018, when FM stated that it first revealed about the complaints made against him. This would be a violation of the ministerial code, considered a matter of resignation. Mr Salmond was eagerly expected to give sworn evidence for the investigation tomorrow, but sources close to the 66-year-old have suggested that this will not happen now because the committee refuses to publish a dossier outlining his allegations. An outraged Mr. Salmond described the decision not to publish as “extraordinary” and “farce”. However, it was suggested that over the weekend Mr Salmond was in talks with his legal advisers on drafting a letter to the committee before meeting at 9 a.m. today, making it clear he would be willing to give proof if some kind of last minute compromise can be found on you. However the committee has suggested that releasing Mr Salmond’s evidence would be a breach of legal obligations. Non-publication means that the allegations cannot be taken into account in the final investigation report nor can it be referred to when testifying before the MSPs. The Crown Office has warned the former SNP leader that if he were to present information in his file or make it public in any way, he could face criminal charges of contempt of court. A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said: “The committee has always been clear that parliament cannot publish any information that does not comply with the legal obligations imposed on it.” However Alex Cole-Hamilton, a Liberal Democrat member of the committee, said his investigation was now “in crisis”. “Failure to listen to one of the key witnesses, who was the subject of the government investigation, will seriously damage the credibility and completeness of our work.” Yesterday, Alex Neil, veteran of the SNP MSP referred to a “lot of unexplained events that raised questions about why the Scottish Government and then the Crown Office did what they did”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos