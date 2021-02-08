China Arrests Cheng Lei, Australian Director for Chinese State TV





Chinese investigators have formally arrested an Australian journalist who worked for Chinas state television on suspicion of dividing national secrets, the Australian foreign minister said on Monday, a move likely to increase tensions between the two countries. The journalist, Cheng Lei, was working as a speaker for a business show on China Global Television News, or CGTN, when she was arrested in August. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs later revealed that Ms. Cheng was charged with a national security crime but gave no further details. Chinese authorities have advised that Ms Cheng was arrested on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a brief statement on Monday. She gave no further details. We expect that the basic standards of justice, procedural justice and human treatment are met, in accordance with international norms, added Ms. Payne.

Mrs. Cheng was born in China and raised in Australia. Her arrest on such a serious, politically charged charge looks set to increase tensions between China and Australia. The two countries have been at loggerheads in a series of disputes, which include espionage allegations, that have brought the relationship to its lowest point in decades. Canberra has tried to deter Beijing from building influence activities on Australian soil, including the large population of recent migrant countries from China. The Australian government has angered China by blocking the possible involvement of Chinese tech giant Huawei in building the Australia 5G network. Last year, Australia led calls for an international inquiry into the origin and course of the coronavirus pandemic, angering China, which has been sensitive about guilt issues. China, on the other hand, has restricted imports of Australian goods, including wine, coal and barley. The Chinese government has not described those actions as political revenge, but few in Australia are convinced otherwise.

Before the case of Mrs. Chengs, another Australian of Chinese heritage, Yang Hengjun, faced espionage charges in China. Mr. Yang, a writer and businessman also known as Yang Jun, has been held in China since early 2019, and last year was charged with espionage charges.

Two Canadians Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, are also awaiting trial in China on espionage charges. Their supporters have said Beijing is using them as hostages to force Canada to refuse to extradite a Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, to the United States, where it faces fraud charges. The case of Mrs. Chengs linked up with those two Australian journalists who abruptly left China in September for fear of being banned. Following a diplomatic standoff, journalists Michael Smith, China correspondent for The Australian Financial Review; and Bill Birtles, a correspondent for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, were questioned by Chinese state security officers, including Ms. Cheng. Mrs. Cheng, the daughter of Chinese migrants to Australia, first worked in business in Australia and China. As a CGTN journalist, she appeared eager to promote better relations between the two countries and had highlighted China’s economic success story. Passionate orator i China story, says the login to her Twitter account.







