Winners of Rotterdam 2021 Film Festival announced News





Vs Vinothraj Pebble has collected the Tiger prize, worth 40,000, at 50th Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). The Tiger jury, including Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Orwa Nyrabia, Hala Elkoussy, Helena van der Meulen and Ilse Hughan, said Indian drama was a lesson in pure cinema, amazing us with its beauty and humor, regardless of the theme of its grim. Located in a rural village in southern India, Pebble chases an alcoholic father and his young son as they embark on an eight-mile walk under the scorching sun in an attempt to reunite with his wife, who has fled his violence. It marks the debut of India director Vinothraj, who cast unprofessionalists in the Tamil-language film produced by Chennai-based Rowdy Pictures. Scroll down for the full list of winners The director accepted the trophy practically together with producer Vignesh Shivan during the IFFR awards ceremony. Two special jury prizes were awarded, each worth 10,000 I Fight A Corsican Summer by French director Pascal Tagnati and adult drama I’m looking for Venus by Kosovars Norika Sefa. The VPRO Big Screen award went for The dog that would not be quiet by Argentinas Ana Katz. As well as winning a guaranteed theatrical performance in Dutch cinemas, a prize of 30,000 is awarded, split equally between the filmmaker and the distributor. Quo Vadis, Aida? from Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila bani won the audience award, worth 5,000. The film is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s nomination for the international film Oscar. The Fipresci Prize was awarded Edge of Dawn by Thai filmmaker Taiki Sakpis. The Youth Jury Prize went for Night of the Kings by Philippe Lacte, which is the Ivory Coast Oscar nomination. As previously announced, American director Kelly Reichardt was honored with the second annual Robby Muller Award, named after the late Dutch cinematographer, and awarded to a filmmaker who has created an authentic, believable and impressive emotional visual language throughout their work. Her latest film, The first cow, played in the Observation festivals section. IFFR ends today (February 7th) after holding its first online edition only, due to the pandemic and the first under festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. A summer holiday is planned to take place as a physical event from June 2-6 that will feature the IFFRs new Harbor programming program as well as a special 50th anniversary program. Prior to that, IFFR will present 50 films from each festival year on its on-demand release platform, bridging the gap between the February and June events. Winners of IFFR 2021 Tiger Competition Award

Pebble

Dir: Vinothraj PS Special Jury Prize Tiger Competition:

I Fight A Corsican Summer

Dir: Pascal Tagnati Special Jury Prize Tiger Competition:

Looking for Venus

Dir: Norika Sefa Price VPRO Big Screen

The dog that would not be quiet

Dir: Ana Katz BankGiro Lottery Audience Award

Questionsuo Vadis, Aida?

Dir: Jasmila bani Price Fipresci

Edge Of Agimi

Dir: Taiki Sakpisit Youth Jury Prize

Night of the Kings, Director: Philippe Lacte Robby Muller Award:

Kelly Reichardt Ammodo Tiger short swords

Twilight, every day

Dir: Basir Mahmood Terranova

Dirs: Alejandro Prez Serrano, Alejandro Alonso Estrella Size means land

Directed by: Fox Maxy Price KNF:

Manifestations

Dor Ane Hjort Guttu

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos