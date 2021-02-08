Congress, not AIMIM, is the BJPs B team in Gujarat: Owaisi





Even as future Gujarat local government polls have become a veritable race with many angles, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday mocked his party’s accusations of being the B team of BJP, claiming that Congress was playing this part after he had recently entered the state. Addressing an election rally in Bharuch district, Owaisi wondered why his party was being accused of being the BJP team B while because of the Congress the BJP has won Gujarat for three decades. He also claimed that both were like mama-bhanja (uncle and nephew), to support his argument that his party had entered Gujarat only now. Read also | Government must have fixed nail in Ladakh to stop China: Owaisi Competing as a partner of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) alliance of regional tribal satrap Chhotubhai Vasava, AIMIM has placed its candidates in 21 seats in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections and several seats in Modasa Municipality. In Bharuch taluka (tehsil) and district panchayats, candidates will compete for elections, according to the dominance of tribes or Muslims in the area. Speaking of the largest alliance of AIMIMs of backward classes and Muslims, Owaisi said his party aspired to represent Muslims, backward and tribes that had long been neglected by the Congress party. Acknowledging that AIMIM may not win, but will emerge as a strong and credible voice of these classes. The AIMIM leader noted the tribal regions around the Statue of Unity in the Narmada and Bharuch districts and marveled at Congress silence for the alleged exploitation of the tribes there whose lands had been secretly acquired by the state government. When contacted, AIMIM chief Gujarat and former 2007 MLA Congressman Sabir Kabuliwala told the Hindustan Times, Muslims have always voted for Congress but got nothing. Asked what the Muslims would get now that AIMIM can never manage to rule in Gujarat, he said, We will look into the issues of minorities, tribes and back. When asked how they would become a voice when competing in only a few places, Kabuliwala replied, Why? This is only the beggining. We will be there in the State Assembly (in 2022) as well. Asked if he was unaware that any municipal polarization in Gujarat immediately helped BJP, he claimed, There is no polarization. If a certain party can engineer municipal unrest and speak only of one community, what is wrong if we raise the issues of Muslims as well as other backward classes and tribes?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos