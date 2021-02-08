Storm Darcy: Netherlands declares ‘code red’ emergency as rare snowstorm strikes | The Netherlands





Authorities in the Netherlands declared a rare red code emergency for the entire country after being hit by its first proper storm in more than a decade. Hurricane Darcy, which also sent down temperatures across Germany, filled winds of up to 90 km (55 miles) per hour and sent temperatures of up to 5C (23F). The weather forecast website Weer.nl said a strong wind-eight on Sunday night was measured in combination with snowfall, adding: This officially means a snowstorm in our country. This is the first snowstorm in a long time: the last snowstorm occurred in January 2010, she said. Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at Amsterdams Schiphol Airport while Eindhoven Airport in the south of the country canceled all services. All trains were canceled in the Netherlands, including international services to Germany. Trams were stopped in Amsterdam as a tram derailed in the snow in The Hague. Drivers were advised to avoid traveling and more than 80 cars were reported to have gone off the road. Most parts of the country had between five and 10 centimeters (two and four inches) of snow, but some areas received 30 centimeters, public broadcaster NOS said. The conditions were so severe that the Dutch government had closed all coronavirus testing centers for several days. Up to 10 days below zero temperatures are expected in the Netherlands, raising hopes in the skating rink that the canals will freeze. The prime minister, Mark Rutte, has said ice skating will be allowed if the canals freeze for the first time since 2018, but warned people to observe social distance and try not to crash and end up in already lying hospitals. Hopes that a 200km ice marathon in 11 cities called Elfstedentocht can be held for the first time since 1997 are however on ice due to coronavirus restrictions. All four Dutch Premier League football matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday were canceled, as was a German Bundesliga game. In Germany, snowfall caused major disruptions to trains and cancellations of services between cities including Hamburg and Hanover. Thick snow up to 30 centimeters disrupted road traffic, with hundreds of accidents and a section of the North Rhine-Westphalia highway closed by police after it turned into an ice rink. Several vehicles were trapped under the snow piles and their owners had to dig them with shovels, according to photos on the Bild website. The heaviest snowfall of up to 40 centimeters was expected in parts of northern Germany overnight, the DWD meteorological service said. Belgium, which is also neighboring the Netherlands, got a slight snow dust but expected a big drop in temperature as the week progressed. Much of East Britain is also affected.

