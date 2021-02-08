International
Government must have fixed nail in Ladakh to stop China: Owaisi
AIMIM leader also attacks Congress during his campaign in Gujarat for local elections
All India Majlis Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the Modi government on Sunday saying that instead of fixing nails and digging the highway in Delhi to stop protesting farmers, it should have done the same in Ladakh to prevent Chinese aggression.
He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to farmers’ ‘mann ki baat’, a reference to the monthly radio address with the Prime Minister of the same name.
“If you had fixed your nails in Ladakh, then Chinese forces would not have entered India. You did not fix your nails in Ladakh, where 18 Indian Army personnel were killed. If you had a 56-inch chest, you should have given it to them. a lesson to China, “he said as he addressed a rally here.
“Modiji does not pronounce the name of China even once. He would mention everyone and everything, but he will not call it the name of China,” he said.
Mr Owaisi claimed that all three farm laws were against the Indian Constitution because agriculture was a state entity and the Center had no right to make laws on a state theme.
He said farmers who oppose the laws are marked as Khalistanis, Adivasi-Dalits become Naxals and Muslims Jihadists.
“Where is the country heading? How much hatred will you spread? I’m asking you a question while standing on your sarzameen (home ground). Why did Chinese forces enter India in 2020? Because China knows the people of India are not “Together, they are accusing each other using the jihad of Love, the jihad of the crown. The government is spreading hatred instead of uniting people,” he claimed.
The Hyderabad MP attacked the government for raising fuel prices and said, “A poor person’s car does not work in the air or in Modi’s love, but in petrol and diesel.” He also called the blockade caused by the coronavirus as unconstitutional and said it caused 10 crore job losses in the informal sector.
“In Gujarat, people are being threatened on behalf of the GST; Hindus and Muslims are not allowed to sell property to each other without the intervention of a collector in the name of the Disturbing Areas Act, and the state has a high number of anemic stunted children and women … the split index is the highest in Ahmedabad, “he said.
“Modi made the river bank in Ahmedabad to show the world, but did not provide proper drinking water equipment in Muslim and Dali localities, a proper crossing that causes traffic jams,” he said.
Owaisi also attacked Congress saying that if the opposition party was good, it would have defeated BJP.
Congress remained the mother when the government closed schools, did not raise its voice demanding drinking water and proper drainage equipment for the people, he claimed.
“You lack understanding, planning, intellectual USP. You want to oppose Hindutva with Hindutva, Hindu nationalism with Hindu nationalism. AIMIM will oppose Hindutva with the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Hindu nationalism will oppose Indian nationalism.” ai.
Mr Owaisi’s party has nominated 21 candidates for civic polls in Ahmedabad.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]