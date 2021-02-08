Government must have fixed nail in Ladakh to stop China: Owaisi

AIMIM leader also attacks Congress during his campaign in Gujarat for local elections

All India Majlis Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the Modi government on Sunday saying that instead of fixing nails and digging the highway in Delhi to stop protesting farmers, it should have done the same in Ladakh to prevent Chinese aggression.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to farmers’ ‘mann ki baat’, a reference to the monthly radio address with the Prime Minister of the same name.

“If you had fixed your nails in Ladakh, then Chinese forces would not have entered India. You did not fix your nails in Ladakh, where 18 Indian Army personnel were killed. If you had a 56-inch chest, you should have given it to them. a lesson to China, “he said as he addressed a rally here.

“Modiji does not pronounce the name of China even once. He would mention everyone and everything, but he will not call it the name of China,” he said.

Mr Owaisi claimed that all three farm laws were against the Indian Constitution because agriculture was a state entity and the Center had no right to make laws on a state theme.

He said farmers who oppose the laws are marked as Khalistanis, Adivasi-Dalits become Naxals and Muslims Jihadists.

“Where is the country heading? How much hatred will you spread? I’m asking you a question while standing on your sarzameen (home ground). Why did Chinese forces enter India in 2020? Because China knows the people of India are not “Together, they are accusing each other using the jihad of Love, the jihad of the crown. The government is spreading hatred instead of uniting people,” he claimed.

The Hyderabad MP attacked the government for raising fuel prices and said, “A poor person’s car does not work in the air or in Modi’s love, but in petrol and diesel.” He also called the blockade caused by the coronavirus as unconstitutional and said it caused 10 crore job losses in the informal sector.

“In Gujarat, people are being threatened on behalf of the GST; Hindus and Muslims are not allowed to sell property to each other without the intervention of a collector in the name of the Disturbing Areas Act, and the state has a high number of anemic stunted children and women … the split index is the highest in Ahmedabad, “he said.

“Modi made the river bank in Ahmedabad to show the world, but did not provide proper drinking water equipment in Muslim and Dali localities, a proper crossing that causes traffic jams,” he said.

Owaisi also attacked Congress saying that if the opposition party was good, it would have defeated BJP.

Congress remained the mother when the government closed schools, did not raise its voice demanding drinking water and proper drainage equipment for the people, he claimed.

“You lack understanding, planning, intellectual USP. You want to oppose Hindutva with Hindutva, Hindu nationalism with Hindu nationalism. AIMIM will oppose Hindutva with the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Hindu nationalism will oppose Indian nationalism.” ai.

Mr Owaisi’s party has nominated 21 candidates for civic polls in Ahmedabad.