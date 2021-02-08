The Juarez student who crossed the international bridge at dawn now learns virtually





EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Paul Llamas lives in Ciudad Jurez but is enrolled in a private school in El Paso. He says he once woke up at four in the morning to cross the International Bridge and get to school on time. “Before the pandemic, I crossed the bridge every day, I went to the bridge at five o’clock to cross at half past six, seven,” said Paul Llamas. Llamas tells KTSM 9 News that he feels more relaxed now that he does not have to wake up earlier and walk over the bridge to go to class. “I can sleep more and I can be fresher, you could say, to go to classes,” Llamas said. While waking up later is enjoyable, Llamas tells KTSM 9 News that it is his senior year at the Lydia Patterson Institute, and learning from a computer is not what he had predicted. Llamas playing the violin with Lydia Patterson Mariachi Group As reported by KTSM, Institute President Lydia Patterson says about 70 percent of school students live in Juarez, which is one of the reasons why the school has decided to remain fully virtual while other schools across El Paso invite some students back in class. El Paso Private School chooses to remain completely virtual while other schools return

Llamas explains that while he was walking to school, many other students drive by with their parents. However, with the closure of bridges for non-essential travel, some parents may not have the documents to cross. “It can be a challenge because many students take their parents to school, so parents can feel that the trip to school is safe. “But if they cross the bridge, I do not think the parents feel their child is safe.” While she misses going to school in person, Llama’s main focus is on graduating this semester. He tells KTSM 9 News that he plans to study mechanical engineering at an American university.

