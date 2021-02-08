Mitsotakis was caught in the act, while ordinary Greeks are imposed an even tougher block – EURACTIV.com





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been caught breaking isolation rules for the second time since the pandemic began. This time he was seen in a video having lunch with dozens of people, as if security measures had not been applied to him. The move has provoked strong reactions in a country where stricter rules, close to a total deadlock, have been enforced. Video showing Mitsotakis having lunch with approximately 40 people on the island of Ikaria, where he paid a visit over the weekend, is causing a stir on social media. The scene takes place at the residence of local New Democracy lawmaker Christodoulos Stefanadis, where Mistotakis was invited for lunch after visiting the island’s vaccination center. The same day, the government imposed tougher blockade measures and a curfew starting at 06:00 on the weekend, forcing Greek citizens to stay home to avoid a third wave of the pandemic. ‘Deep arrogance’ A few months ago, Facebook posts showed Mitsotakis exercising on a mountain near Athens and posing for photos with passersby without wearing a mask. At the time, he admitted his mistake and attributed it to him unconsciously. Two mistakes do not make a right, commented the leader of the left opposition Alexis Tsipras. Undoubtedly, it is no longer repetitive carelessness, but deep arrogance. I have the power and I do what I want. Why Because I can, added Tsipras. Most pro-government media did not publish the video, but Greeks expressed outrage on social media at such a celebration at a time when the country’s hospitality sector has been closed for months, with thousands of SMEs on the verge of collapse. Government response The local politician tried to find excuses by saying he invited Mitsotakis to his country for a snack. Over lunch, all the measures required by pandemic protocols were observed, Stefanadis said. The Conservative government formally reacted almost a day later, blaming the opposition. Government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said all security measures had been implemented and accused Tsipras of choosing separation and disorientation tactics. In the next visits of the Prime Minister, every possible attention will be paid to him so that no wrong image is created, he added. A total of 403 new strains of the coronavirus have been identified in Greece, of which 6 relate to the South African mutation, and all the rest to the British. Greek media report that the country is close to a complete stalemate as the health system will not be able to withstand a third wave of pandemic. [Edited by Georgi Gotev | EURACTIV.com]

