Search for 3 climbers in K2 in Pakistan to continue on Monday State and Regional

ISLAMABAD (AP) The search for three missing climbers resumed early Monday in K2, the world’s second highest mountain, Pakistani officials said.
Searching aboard an army helicopter was Sajjid Sadpara, the son of missing Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara, and the Nepalese leader of the winter expedition. Also missing are John Snorri, from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr, from Chile.
The three lost contact with the base camp late Friday and were reported missing Saturday after their support team stopped receiving communications from them as they climbed the 28,250-meter-high K2 mountain, sometimes referred to as the killer mountain.
The military said a ground search has also begun at base camp K2.
Karrar Haider, a senior official with Pakistan’s Alpine Club, said army helicopters would resume searches that began the day before.
A military statement outlining the day of the search-and-rescue operation said that despite extremely difficult conditions, army helicopters searched Abruzzi Spur and other routes, but no trace of the missing climbers so far.
She said the success of research efforts depends on the weather. Choppers flew up to the limit of 25,500 feet above K2.
K2, located on the Karakorum mountain range, is one of the most dangerous climbs. Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers made history by scaling K2 for the first time in winter.
The base camp received no signals from Sadpara and his foreign comrades after 8,000 meters … A search is ongoing and allows us to pray for their safe return home, Haider told the Associated Press.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying Iceland’s foreign minister, Gudlaugur Thr Thrdarson, spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the phone. Qureshi assured him that Pakistan would spare no effort in searching for the missing climbers.
Sadpara and his team left the base camp on February 3, a month after their first attempt to climb the mountain failed due to weather conditions.
Although Mount Everest is 777 meters longer than K2, Mount K2 is far further north on the border with China and is subject to the worst weather conditions, according to mountaineering experts. They say a winter climb is especially dangerous because of the unpredictable and rapid change in weather conditions.
Chhang Dawa Sherpa, who heads the expedition company Seven Summit Treks and was also the leader of the winter expedition, said that on Saturday around noon, Alis son Sajid reported that they were together and in good shape to head to the top. But due to a problem with his oxygen regulator, Sajid had to return from their location, known as the Bottle Neck. Sajid waited for them for more than 20 hours in the belief that they had headed to the top and would return. Without any sign of them, Sajid came down.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit