The glacier avalanche in India leaves 12 dead, 170 missing





LUCKNOW (Reuters) – Rescuers were searching for about 170 people missing Monday in the Indian Himalayas, including some trapped in a tunnel after part of a glacier snapped, sending a river of water, rock and dust into a mountain valley. . . On Sunday the violent flood under Nanda Devi, India’s second highest peak, hijacked a small hydroelectric project called Rishiganga and damaged a larger one down the Dhauliganga River being built by state-owned firm NTPC. The bodies of 12 people have been found, officials said. Most of the missing were people working on both projects, some of which the government has built deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand state as part of a development impetus. According to information from local authorities, about 170 people are missing in the crash, said Vivek Pandey, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesman involved in rescue efforts. Videos on social media showed water flowing through a small dam site, washing construction equipment and collapsing small bridges. Everything was taken away, people, livestock and trees, Sangram Singh Rawat, a former member of the village council in Raini, the site closest to the Rishiganga project, told local media. Rescue crews were concentrating on drilling through a 2.5 km (1.5 mile) long tunnel at the site of the Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project that the NTPC was building five km (3 miles) downstream, where about 30 workers were believed to be trapped. . We are trying to open the tunnel, a long one, about 2.5 km, said Ashok Kumar, the state police chief. He said rescue crews had gone 150 meters into the tunnel, but debris and humidity were slowing progress. He had not yet had voice contact with anyone in the tunnel, another official said. On Sunday, 12 people were rescued from another tunnel that was much smaller. It was not immediately clear what had started the avalanche at this time of year, with freezing temperatures and no rain. In June 2013, record monsoon rains in Uttarakhand caused devastating floods that took close to 6,000 lives. A team of scientists flew over the site of the latest crash Monday for surveillance to find out exactly what happened. It is a very rare incident for a glacial eruption to occur. Satellite imagery and Google Earth do not show a glacial lake near the region, but there is a possibility there could be a water pocket in the region, said Mohd Farooq Azam, assistant professor, glaciology and hydrology at the Indian Institute of Technology in Indore. Water pockets are lakes inside glaciers, which may have exploded leading to this event. Environmental groups have blamed construction activity in the mountains. Additional reporting by Neha Arora and Manoj Kumar; Written by Sanjeev Miglani; Edited by Michael Perry and Raju Gopalakrishnan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos