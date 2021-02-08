India ranks third among nations with maximum COVID-19 vaccination coverage: Ministry of Health | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Frontline fighters in Mumbai receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sanjay Hadkar / TOI, BCCL, Mumbai) India has become the third highest country in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of coverage on COVID-19 vaccination among the population, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday. The country has vaccinated nearly six million of its population so far, according to the latest information released by the government. “Since February 7, 2021, until 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the COVID-19 vaccine under the nationwide vaccination exercise. Cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 employees health care and 4,70,776 front-line workers, “said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A day earlier, the ministry had also shared that 55% of healthcare workers and nearly 5% of frontline workers had been vaccinated in the country by Saturday. Meanwhile, the health ministry also said that 12 states in India have vaccinated more than two lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries. “In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 8,875 sessions. 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far,” he added. The Union Ministry of Health on Saturday shared that 13 states have covered more than 60% of its healthcare workers in vaccination. These states include Bihar (76.6%) Madhya Pradesh (76.1%) Tripura (76%) Uttarakhand (71.5%) Mizoram (69.7%) Uttar Pradesh (69%) Kerala (68.1%) Odisha (67.6%) Rajasthan (67.3%) Himachal Pradesh (66.8%) Lakshadweep (64.5%) Andaman & Nicobar Islands (62.9%) and Chattisgarh (60.5%). However, he also added that 12 states did poorly in terms of vaccinating their healthcare workers, including Delhi which has covered only 37.1% of them. The lowest in the table is Puducherry which has vaccinated only 13.1% of its healthcare workers. Inoculation exercises to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines began with health care workers first on January 16, while front-line workers began receiving vaccine vaccines from February 2. NITI Aayog (health) member and head of the COVID-19 national task force, Dr VK Paul had said last week that the second dose of Covid vaccines would be provided from 13 February onwards. In its function, the Center has directed all states and territories of the union to complete the administration of the first dose of vaccines to their healthcare workers by 20 February and to complete the removal round by 25 February. She also directed them to push beneficiaries beyond the 100 day target per session. ** The above article was published by a wireless agency with minimal modifications to the title and text

