Plastic surgery went bad, Chinese actor shares photos of damaged nose





A Chinese actor has distributed photos of her damaged nose to spread awareness about the dangers of plastic surgery. Going to Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform, actor and singer Gao Liu posted pictures of her and explained the reason for her long absence, the BBC reported. In the detailed post, Gao elaborated on how in October she met a plastic surgeon through her friend in the southern city of Guangzhou and decided to go ahead with the doctor’s suggestion to get a “light embellishment” on her nose after this would help boost its work prospects, the news website reported. “The whole procedure lasted four hours. “I thought that in these four hours, I would become more beautiful”, she wrote in the post. However, things did not go as planned after the procedure, which lasted about four hours. “I did not expect these four hours to be the beginning of a nightmare,” the website quoted Gaos as saying. After surgery, Gao was repeatedly infected and became darker over time. “I later discovered that the plastic surgery hospital was not qualified to perform the nose operation,” Gao told the Global Times. Moreover, Goa also stated that due to the cosmetic disaster, it lost in two films causing loss of payment of 400,000 yuan (Rs 45 lakh) in the process, the website added. “Most importantly, I will also face high breach of contract compensation of 2 million yuan,” she wrote, advising people to be careful while continuing with the operation. Gao’s post attracted sympathy from many on social media and also sparked a debate over cosmetic surgery diseases.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos