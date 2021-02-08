Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu pleads not guilty as corruption trial resumes





The Israeli prime minister appeared in court on Monday to formally deny allegations of fraud and bribery as his corruption trial resumed in Jerusalem. Benjamin Netanyahu, who has denied the allegations as fabricated and ridiculous, was brought to court in a convoy as protesters gathered outside to demand his resignation. During the brief hearing, he was asked to give a formal response to the allegations against him. Mr Netanyahu spoke only to confirm that he had given the court a written statement in which he strongly denies all allegations. He then walked away from the hearing. A group of anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered outside the courtroom in East Jerusalem on Monday, chanting slogans and holding banners, one of which said the Minister of Crime. The protests were heard from inside the courtroom. Mr Netanyahu had urged his supporters not to gather in large groups in court because of the risk of coronavirus exposure. The complex trial is likely to continue for several years and has already faced multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. If convicted, the prime minister faces a decade behind bars as well as a hefty fine. Mr Netanyahu vehemently denies all charges against him and has described the trial as a politically motivated witch-hunt. The charges against Mr. Netanyahu is divided into three groups, known as Cases 4,000, 2,000 and 1,000. The 4,000 case, the most serious indictment, accuses the prime minister of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He is alleged to have given regulatory favors to a telecommunications company in exchange for positive media coverage. Case 2,000 also claims that the Prime Minister requested a separate agreement for positive coverage by an Israeli newspaper. The 1,000 case alleges Mr Netanyahu and his family received gifts, including luxury cigars, champagne and jewelery worth about 700,000 shekels (150,000), from wealthy friends in exchange for favors. Mr Netanyahu is running again this March and hopes his success in vaccinating more than a third of the population against Covid-19 since December will give him a decisive victory in the ballot box. He may be asked to attend several court hearings each week, although his allies in the ruling Likud party have called for the next phase of the trial to be postponed.







