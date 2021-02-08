‘People die at home’: Tigray medical services struggle after war riots

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A diabetic mother died while her daughter was checking the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region for insulin. The women were born unsupervised in the dark because their hospital had no electricity or staff at night.

Workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and volunteers from the Ethiopian Red Cross prepare to distribute relief supplies to civilians in the Tigray region, Ethiopia January 1, 2021. Photo taken January 1, 2021. International Committee of the Red Cross / Manual through REUTERS

Accounts by residents, medical workers and humanitarian groups illustrate the plight of people as Ethiopia tries to revive a severely damaged healthcare system in Tigray three months after fighting erupted between the army and regions of the ruling former Tigray People’s Liberation Front. (TPLF).

Some hospitals are barely functioning, without water, electricity or food, they said. Most were robbed of medicines; staff members left.

The health system in Tigray is said to be on the verge of collapse, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a February 4 report, noting that only three of the region’s 11 hospitals were functioning properly.

Ethiopian Health Minister Lia Tadesse said conditions were improving rapidly. The government has sent supplies to 70 of the region’s 250 health facilities, along with 10 ambulances, she told Reuters last week.

So many health facilities have been looted, so we are working to get more equipment in the region, she said. The focus is on restoring services, supporting health workers to return and ensuring they have supplies.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory over the TPLF two months ago, but details of the devastation have emerged slowly as communications in the region remain small and the government tightly controls entry for journalists and aid workers. Reuters has not been able to visit the region and cannot independently verify accounts provided by residents and medical staff.

Before the outbreak of hostilities on November 4, most people in Tigray had easy access to a hospital or clinic, according to the Ministry of Health.

The conflict disrupted basic services, including diabetes treatment and maternal care, leading to many preventable deaths, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a January 27 statement.

Only 30 of the 280 ambulance regions are still available, according to OCHA.

A woman described the search in the northern Tigray town of Sheraro on Dec. 22 for pills to prevent pregnancy after a friend told her she had been gang-raped by five men.

No workers were in the hospital, the woman told Reuters by telephone, saying she was too scared to be identified. The whole hospital was looted … Except for the roof and the doors, nothing was left.

She tried a health center but said she too had been robbed.

Slow recovery

When French aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Médecins Sans Frontieres) visited the northern city of Adigrat in mid-December, the hospital was largely deserted, the statement said last week. There was hardly any medicine, nor food, water and money.

Some of the injured patients were malnourished, Tigray emergency group coordinator Albert Vinas said in a statement.

Some services have resumed since then, but the hospital still has no chemicals for its lab and no therapeutic food for malnourished children, an Ethiopian medical official stationed at the site told on Saturday. He asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Hospitals in the cities of Adwa and Axum, in central Tigray, also had no electricity or water when MSF visited. All the medicines had been stolen from Adwa Hospital and the furniture and equipment had been broken, Vinas said.

I saw people arriving at the hospital by bicycle carrying a patient 30 km (19 miles) away, and they were the ones who managed to get to the hospital, he said. People die at home.

MSF is now supporting four regional hospitals along with smaller health centers and running mobile clinics in 15 countries.

Most rural parts of Tigray remain out of reach of humanitarian groups due to ongoing insecurity, or because they lack permission to go there, aid workers told Reuters. The TPLF withdrew from the regional capital Mekelle and major cities, but low-level fighting continued in some areas.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Peace said on Saturday it was moving urgently to approve requests for international staff movements inside and inside Tigray to provide expanded humanitarian aid without delay.

A team from the international aid group Action Against Hunger arrived in a town west of Mekelle for the first time on January 23 and found it quite deserted.

We want to start having mobile health and nutrition clinics to operate in rural areas, the country’s group director told Panos Navrozidis, but added that security was still fragile.

Staffing at medical facilities also remains a problem.

About 20 or 30 women were giving birth unattended every day in the central city of Shire because the hospital is not staffed overnight, an auxiliary worker who visited last week told Reuters.

Nearly all health care workers in Tigray had become unpaid since the conflict began, a regional government report listed on Jan. 8, and three health care workers told Reuters last week that they had not yet been paid.

Health Minister Tadesse said the money was being sent to local authorities as soon as possible. Hospitals in Shire and Axum were functioning again, she said, though Adwa Hospital remained out of service.

Help is coming too late for some.

A woman told Reuters her 55-year-old mother died in Mekelle on Dec. 4 after the family was unable to find insulin.

Mehbrit, who asked to be identified by a name for security reasons, said she tried hospitals, the Ethiopian Red Cross Association and other diabetics, but no one had spare insulin.

For days, she said, she trembled awake every night to control her mothers ’troubled breathing.

I was praying to God to bring mercy home, Mehbri said. Insulin came 13 days after my mother died.