RIGHT: RS passes the bill for the reorganization (change) of J&K, postponed

RS passes the bill for the reorganization (change) of J&K, postponed
LIVE budget session: On Monday, Prime Minister Modi responded in Rajya Sabha on the Thank You Movement to the President.
PREPARED N ON FEB 08, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to the Thanksgiving Movement in the speech of President Ram Nath Kovinds, in Rajya Sabha, on the seventh day of the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament. Usually, Prime Ministers speak in both Houses of Parliament Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. However, with the opposition protesting by refusing to end the protests in Lok Sabha over the controversial farm laws, the prime ministers respond, only in Rajya Sabha, marked a departure from the norm.
At a collective show of force, more than a dozen opposition parties boycotted the Presidents’ speech on January 29, marking the start of the Budget session. While the Thank You Movement debate went quite well in Rajya Sabha, with the Center and the Opposition agreeing to discuss the issue in the Upper House for a total of 15 hours, no discussion could take place in Lok Sabha or the Lower House. According to an official statement, the first six sessions of Rajya Sabha in the following session were productive, recording a productivity of 82.10%.
The first half of the Budget session will end on 13 February. The second and final half will take place from March 8 – April 8.
FEB 08, 2021 01:55 PM IS
RS passes J&K Deferred Reorganization (Change) Bill
Rajya Sabha passes the Jammu and Kashmir (Change) 2021 reorganization Bill, postponed to tomorrow.
February 08, 2021 01:34 PM PMSHT
Congress, CPM gives notice in Lok Sabha about farm laws
Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and CPM MP AM Arif give notice of the postponement to Lok Sabha and demand the repeal of three farm laws.
February 08, 2021 01:02 PM IS
Existence of almost negligent land in J&K: Azad
Land existence is almost negligence in Jammu and Kashmir, which is why Maharaja Hari Singh added that provision to the land: Azad to Rajya Sabha.
February 08, 2021 12:59 PM ISSHT
I was not able to buy land at J&K, says Azad of Cong
Most areas in Jammu and Kashmir are forests and mountains. When it became UT, many MPs said they would buy land there. I said I was not able to do that and asked them if they knew the cost of land in Jammu and Srinagar. The price of land in these cities is 40-50 crore per hectare: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress
February 08, 2021 12:15 PM ISSHT
The IMC deputies left as Prime Minister Modi began his speech
TMC MPs left as Prime Minister Modi began his response to Rajya Sabha for the Thank You Movement in the Presidents’ Speech.
FEBRUARY 08, 2021 11:53 AM IS
‘Modi hai, Mauka lijiye,’ the prime minister concludes his speech at Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Modi wraps up his speech at Rajya Sabha; says, “Modi hai, mauka lijiye.”
February 08, 2021 11:38 AM AMSHT
India should be wary of new FDI or ‘Destructive Foreign Intervention’: PM Modi
India needs to be wary of new FDI or Destructive Foreign Ideology, says Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha.
February 08, 2021 11:36 AM AMSHT
A new class of people, called ‘Aandolankari’ is coming, says Prime Minister Modi
The Prime Minister digs up the people seen in every agitation; says a new class of people is coming. This class, he says, is ‘Anadolankari’, and everyone should expose such people.
February 08, 2021 11:34 AM AMSHT
Extremely proud country for our Sikh brothers: Prime Minister Modi
The country is extremely proud of our Sikh brothers. What have they not done for the country? People who try to deceive them should understand that doing so will not benefit anyone: Prime Minister Modi
FEBRUARY 08, 2021 11:30 AM IS
MSP said, hai aur rahega: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
In the MSP, Prime Minister Modi again assures farmers that they will stay. ‘MSP said, hai aur rahega, says Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha.
February 08, 2021 11:29 AM AMSHT
We need to explain to farmers that farm laws benefit them, says Prime Minister Modi
We need to collectively convince farmers that farm laws will be beneficial to them. I’m doing this, so do you. Let all the abuses come my way, you can take credit for good things: Prime Modi
February 08, 2021 11:21 AM AMSHT
The need to improve the lives of small farmers: Prime Minister Modi
Other NDA schemes also help farmers. For example – PMGSY. When road connectivity is improved, this enables farmers’ produce to reach remote locations. There are attempts like Kisan Rail as well. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of small farmers: Prime Minister Modi
February 08, 2021 11:13 AM AMSHT
Changes started in agriculture to empower farmers: Prime Minister Modi
Since 2014, we have started changes in the agricultural sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also introduced. We are working for small farmers: Prime Minister Modi
February 08, 2021 11:07 AM AMSHT
Thanks to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda for discussions on agriculture: Prime Minister Modi
I would like to appreciate Shri HD Devegowda ji’s contribution to discussions about home farming. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agricultural sector: Prime Minister Modi
February 08, 2021 11:01 AM AMSHT
The need to overcome poverty if we are to move forward, says Prime Minister Modi
“We will have to get rid of poverty if we are to progress. We will have to do much more than what we have already done. Once a poor person has faith, he himself will be empowered to do so. “says Prime Minister Modi.
February 08, 2021 10:58 AM ISSHT
India has seen days when there was a major threat of polio, smallpox: PM Modi
India has seen days when there was a major threat of polio, smallpox. No one knew if India would make a vaccine or how many people would make it: Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha.
February 08, 2021 10:55 AM AMSHT
The Covid-19 period strengthened our federal structure: Prime Minister Modi
The Covid-19 period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism: Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha
February 08, 2021 10:50 AM AMSHT
Some people made fun of those who turned on the lights during Covid-19: PM Modi
“You may have seen on social media – an elderly woman sitting outside her hut on the sidewalk, with a lighted earth lamp, praying for the well-being of India. We are mocking her! If someone who has not gone “he never thinks in school that he can serve India by lighting lamps, they can do it. he is being ridiculed,” said Prime Minister Modi.
February 08, 2021 10:47 AM AMSHT
‘Third world countries’ developing vaccines for humanity: Prime Minister Modi
Nations labeled as ‘third world countries’ are developing vaccines for humanity. The largest Covid-19 vaccination machine being developed in India. The world proudly says it has received vaccines from India: Prime Minister Modi
February 08, 2021 10:44 AM AMSHT
The credit for winning the war against Covid-19 goes to India, says Prime Minister Modi
Credit to win the fight against Covid-19 does not go to governors or individuals, but to India: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
February 08, 2021 10:41 AM AMSHT
The President’s address was still handed over, says Prime Minister Modi
In an outcry on Opposition parties that boycotted the President’s speech, Prime Minister Modi says the message was ‘still delivered’.
February 08, 2021 10:39 AM AMSHT
50 deputies expressed their views for more than 13 hours: Prime Minister Modi
In Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their views for more than 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views. Therefore, I express my gratitude to all the deputies: Prime Minister Modi
February 08, 2021 10:37 AM AMSHT
India is a land of opportunity: Prime Modi
“India is a country of opportunities in the real sense, opportunities are waiting for us. India has no chance of missing opportunities,” said Prime Minister Modi.
February 08, 2021 10:33 AM AMSHT
Prime Minister Modi responds to the Thanksgiving Movement in Rajya Sabha
The whole world is witnessing a severe crisis (Covid-19), who would think that humanity would have to go through something like this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
February 08, 2021 10:30 AM ISSHT
Tagore of Congress gives announcement at Lok Sabha in Uttarakhand
Congressman Manickam Tagore has announced the postponement motion in Lok Sabha over major floods in Uttarakhand.
February 08, 2021 10:09 AM AMSHT
India to take all of its Rafale planes from France by April 2022: Rajnath Singh
11 Rafale planes have arrived in India. This March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (whole group) will arrive in India: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in Rajya Sabha
FEB 08, 2021 09:58 AM AMSHT
BJD MP announces Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha
BJD MP Prashanta Nanda gives Notice to Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha and asked to provide mobile connections in villages and areas of left extremism (LWE) in Odisha.
February 08, 2021 09:29 AM AMSHT
He will ask HM for details on the Uttarakhand tragedy, says the RS chairman
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, chairman of Rajya Sabha, says he will ask Interior Minister Amit Shah for details on the Utarakhand disaster once the interior ministry has the full report.
February 08, 2021 09:20 AM AMSHT
Shiv Sena gives notice to discuss TRP fraud
Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi gives business notice suspension under Rule 267 to Rajya Sabha to discuss TRP fraud investigation.
February 08, 2021 09:08 AM AMSHT
The PM will respond to Rajya Sabha around 10:30 a.m., says the PMO
Around 10:30 this morning in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Thanksgiving Movement at the address of the Presidents: Office of the Prime Minister (OPM)
February 08, 2021 08:31 AM AMSHT
CPI reports flooding from Uttarakhand
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on fiery floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.
February 08, 2021 08:14 AM
Prime Minister Modi is likely to speak at 10:30 a.m. at Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on the Thanksgiving Movement in President Ram Nath Kovinds’s speech at Rajya Sabha at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
