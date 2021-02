India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts: government sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has asked Twitter Inc. to remove 1,178 accounts the country says are backed by Pakistan’s rival or operated by sympathizers of a separatist Sikh movement, two technology ministry sources said on Monday. Photos Photos: The Twitter app is uploaded to an iPhone in this illustrated photo taken in Los Angeles, California, USA, July 22, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Blake India’s security agencies said some of the accounts were being operated from abroad, one source said, declining to be named as the order is not public. The order also included the Twitter accounts of several supporters of the movement for an independent Sikh homeland, called Khalistan. Many of these accounts were sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative content in ongoing farmers’ protests, the source added. Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi for months demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws. Twitter is still not in line with the government order, which was issued on February 4, sources said. India’s IT Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment Twitter did not confirm or deny whether it complied with the latest government order, but said it reviews the content according to its own rules and local laws when it receives a legal request regarding possible illegal posts. If the content violates the Twitters Rules, the content will be removed from the service, the company said in a statement. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may not allow access to content only on location. The American social media firm also said it is carefully reviewing legal requirements which may seek to restrict freedom of expression, adding that it cares more to consider requests regarding journalists or political speech. Farmers are protesting the demand for the withdrawal of new agricultural laws that they say benefit from private buyers at the expense of producers. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis says the reforms open up new opportunities for farmers. Twitter earlier this month refused to comply with an Indian government directive to block more than 250 accounts and posts, a move that has put the social media giant at the center of a political fire in one of its major markets. Its CEO Jack Dorsey set off a storm in India last week after he liked a tweet suggesting the company should consider introducing a farmers protest emoji. Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Edited by Tom Hogue and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

