Around the globe, the virus cancels spring trips for millions | World News

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) These are the annual trips of late winter and early spring: Factory workers in China going home for the Lunar New Year; American college students going on road trips and hitting the beach during spring break; Germans and British fleeing from the weak sky for some Mediterranean sun during Easter.

It was all canceled, in doubt or under pressure due to the coronavirus.

Amid fears of new versions of the virus, new restrictions on movement have hit as people begin to look ahead to what is usually a busy time of year for travel.

That means more pain for airlines, hotels, restaurants and tourist destinations that were already struggling for more than a year in the pandemic and a slower recovery for countries where tourism is a big part of the economy.

Colleges around the US have canceled spring breaks to discourage students from traveling. After Indiana University in Bloomington replaced his usual three-day wellness holiday, student Jacki Sylvester abandoned plans to celebrate her 21st birthday in Las Vegas.

Instead, it will mark the moment closest to home, with a day at the casino in French Lick, Indiana, just 50 miles (80 miles) away.

I was really looking forward to getting out of here for a whole week. I wanted to be able to get some drinks and have fun seeing casinos and everything and honestly seeing another city and just traveling a bit, she said.

“At least it allows us to have a little fun for a day in a condensed version of our original Vegas plans. Like, I’ll still be able to celebrate. I’m just forced to do it closer to home.

At bus and train stations in China, there is no sign of the annual New Year Lunar rush. The government has urged the public to avoid traveling after new coronavirus outbreaks. Only five of the 15 security gates at Beijing Central Railway Station were open; crowds of travelers usually camping in the square lying outside were absent.

The holiday, which begins on February 12, is usually the largest human movement in the world as hundreds of millions of Chinese leave cities to visit their hometowns or tourist destinations or to travel abroad. For millions of migrant workers, it is usually the only chance to visit their cities during the year. This year, authorities are promising extra pay if they stay determined.

The government says people will make 1.7 billion trips over the holidays, but that is down 40% from 2019. Departures from Beijing and Chengdu in the southwest are projected to fall 75%, according to travel associations.

Each news cycle seems to bring new limitations. U.S. President Joe Biden has reinstated restrictions on travelers from more than two dozen European countries, South Africa and Brazil, as people leaving the U.S. are now required to show a negative test before returning.

Canada bans flights to Caribbean Israel closed its main international airport. Travel to the European Union is strictly restricted, with entry bans and quarantine requirements for returned citizens.

For air travel, the short-term outlook has definitely darkened, said Brian Pearce, chief economist for the International Air Transport Association. Governments have poured $ 200 billion into industry support.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization says international achievements fell 74% last year, losing $ 1.3 trillion in revenue and endangering up to 120 million jobs. A UNWTO panel of experts had a mixed opinion on 2021, with 45% expecting a better year, 25% unchanged and 30% a worse one.

The overall prospects of a response in 2021 appear to have deteriorated, the organization said.

In Europe, the outlook is bleak with vaccine stagnation and the spread of new variants.

That means there is a growing risk that another summer tourist season will be missed, Jack Allen-Reynolds told Capital Economics. This would do great damage to the Greek economy and significantly delay recovery in Spain and Portugal.

Travel company TUI is offering vacation packages in the sun in Greece and Spain, but with extensive cancellation provisions to attract cautious customers. Places that can be reached by car, such as the German islands in the North Sea and the Alps, are taking advantage to some extent because they offer a chance to be isolated. German Home Vacation Association says popular places are 60% already booked for July and August.

Thailand, where about one-tenth of the population depends on tourism for its livelihood, requires a two-week quarantine for foreigners at designated hotels that cost about $ 1,000 and up. So far, only a few dozen people a day decide to visit. Tourism revenues fell to 7 million in Thailand in 2020 and are projected to reach only 10 million this year from 40 million in 2019.

The tourist island of Bali in Indonesia has deported dozens of foreigners and started restricting foreign arrivals on January 1 after its coronavirus load exceeded 1 million.

Gerasimos Bakogiannis, owner of the Portes Palace Hotel in Potidaia in Greece’s northern region of Halkidiki, said he was not even opening for Western Easter on April 4 but would wait a month for Greek Orthodox Easter on May 2 and, he hopes, the start of a better wine

If this year is like last year, tourism will be destroyed, he said.

McDonald’s contributed from Beijing and Smith from Indianapolis. Elaine Kurtenbach from Bangkok and Costas Kantouris from Thessaloniki, Greece.