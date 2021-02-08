Connect with us

International

Around the globe, the virus cancels spring trips for millions | World News

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) These are the annual trips of late winter and early spring: Factory workers in China going home for the Lunar New Year; American college students going on road trips and hitting the beach during spring break; Germans and British fleeing from the weak sky for some Mediterranean sun during Easter.

It was all canceled, in doubt or under pressure due to the coronavirus.

Amid fears of new versions of the virus, new restrictions on movement have hit as people begin to look ahead to what is usually a busy time of year for travel.

That means more pain for airlines, hotels, restaurants and tourist destinations that were already struggling for more than a year in the pandemic and a slower recovery for countries where tourism is a big part of the economy.

Colleges around the US have canceled spring breaks to discourage students from traveling. After Indiana University in Bloomington replaced his usual three-day wellness holiday, student Jacki Sylvester abandoned plans to celebrate her 21st birthday in Las Vegas.

Instead, it will mark the moment closest to home, with a day at the casino in French Lick, Indiana, just 50 miles (80 miles) away.

I was really looking forward to getting out of here for a whole week. I wanted to be able to get some drinks and have fun seeing casinos and everything and honestly seeing another city and just traveling a bit, she said.

“At least it allows us to have a little fun for a day in a condensed version of our original Vegas plans. Like, I’ll still be able to celebrate. I’m just forced to do it closer to home.

At bus and train stations in China, there is no sign of the annual New Year Lunar rush. The government has urged the public to avoid traveling after new coronavirus outbreaks. Only five of the 15 security gates at Beijing Central Railway Station were open; crowds of travelers usually camping in the square lying outside were absent.

The holiday, which begins on February 12, is usually the largest human movement in the world as hundreds of millions of Chinese leave cities to visit their hometowns or tourist destinations or to travel abroad. For millions of migrant workers, it is usually the only chance to visit their cities during the year. This year, authorities are promising extra pay if they stay determined.

The government says people will make 1.7 billion trips over the holidays, but that is down 40% from 2019. Departures from Beijing and Chengdu in the southwest are projected to fall 75%, according to travel associations.

Each news cycle seems to bring new limitations. U.S. President Joe Biden has reinstated restrictions on travelers from more than two dozen European countries, South Africa and Brazil, as people leaving the U.S. are now required to show a negative test before returning.

Canada bans flights to Caribbean Israel closed its main international airport. Travel to the European Union is strictly restricted, with entry bans and quarantine requirements for returned citizens.

For air travel, the short-term outlook has definitely darkened, said Brian Pearce, chief economist for the International Air Transport Association. Governments have poured $ 200 billion into industry support.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization says international achievements fell 74% last year, losing $ 1.3 trillion in revenue and endangering up to 120 million jobs. A UNWTO panel of experts had a mixed opinion on 2021, with 45% expecting a better year, 25% unchanged and 30% a worse one.

The overall prospects of a response in 2021 appear to have deteriorated, the organization said.

In Europe, the outlook is bleak with vaccine stagnation and the spread of new variants.

That means there is a growing risk that another summer tourist season will be missed, Jack Allen-Reynolds told Capital Economics. This would do great damage to the Greek economy and significantly delay recovery in Spain and Portugal.

Travel company TUI is offering vacation packages in the sun in Greece and Spain, but with extensive cancellation provisions to attract cautious customers. Places that can be reached by car, such as the German islands in the North Sea and the Alps, are taking advantage to some extent because they offer a chance to be isolated. German Home Vacation Association says popular places are 60% already booked for July and August.

Thailand, where about one-tenth of the population depends on tourism for its livelihood, requires a two-week quarantine for foreigners at designated hotels that cost about $ 1,000 and up. So far, only a few dozen people a day decide to visit. Tourism revenues fell to 7 million in Thailand in 2020 and are projected to reach only 10 million this year from 40 million in 2019.

The tourist island of Bali in Indonesia has deported dozens of foreigners and started restricting foreign arrivals on January 1 after its coronavirus load exceeded 1 million.

Gerasimos Bakogiannis, owner of the Portes Palace Hotel in Potidaia in Greece’s northern region of Halkidiki, said he was not even opening for Western Easter on April 4 but would wait a month for Greek Orthodox Easter on May 2 and, he hopes, the start of a better wine

If this year is like last year, tourism will be destroyed, he said.

McDonald’s contributed from Beijing and Smith from Indianapolis. Elaine Kurtenbach from Bangkok and Costas Kantouris from Thessaloniki, Greece.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: