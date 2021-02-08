Maharashtra says it will investigate Indian retaliation against Rihanna Tweet





Congress questioned whether the celebrities were under pressure from the BJP to write responses on Twitter. New Delhi: Maharashtra will investigate tweets from celebrities in response to the government’s global criticism of the handling of the farmers’ protest. “Beenshte found out that there were the same posts from celebrities and at the same time. Therefore it will be investigated why it happened,” Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Desmukh said today after requests from State Congress leaders to look into the matter. Leaders of the Maharashtra Congress had called for an inquiry into whether the celebrities were under pressure from the BJP to post responses on social media in support of the Central government. Earlier today, the leaders had an online meeting with Mr Desmukh, who has tested positive for Covid and is currently in solitary confinement. Congress leader Sachin Sawant said a similar pattern can be seen among the tweets made by these celebrities. The most commonly used word is “friendly”. “Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal posted the same thing on Twitter and actor Suniel Shetty tagged a BJP leader. While everyone has a say, we want the government to investigate whether these people were under pressure from the government to post it on Twitter , “Mr. Sawant said. The six-word Twitter of pop icon Rihanna last week, marking farmers’ protest in India against the Center’s three farm laws, had launched a global burst of support from U.S. political and celebrity leaders. A number of celebrities, political leaders and activists – including Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, a US lawyer and granddaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and her former star adults Mia Khalifa tweeted about the issue. The last to join was Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon. It was followed by a major comeback from India, with political leaders, actors and athletes claiming that India’s sovereignty could not be compromised and the government in control of the protest situation. The push was directed by actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn, director Karan Johar, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Deputy Captain Ajinkya Rahane, opener Rohit Sharma and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Most of the tweets were posted with the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, both used in an official government statement. In its official response, the foreign ministry had blamed “its own interests” and suggested that before “rushing to comment on such issues, we would urge the facts to be established and a proper understanding of the issues in question to be obtained.” “. “The temptation of hashtags and sensational social media comments, especially when run by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the foreign ministry had said. Senior congressional leaders have questioned why the government was “shocked” by social media reactions from people living abroad. “When singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tried to express solidarity with Indian farmers, why are we being shocked so much?” Said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Congress. Stressing that the US was not phased out by some Indians seeking to vote for Donald Trump, or protesting against the brutality against George Floyd, Mr Choudhury wrote on Twitter: “We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid? from any criticism “.

