The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news





A traveler wearing a protective mask walks towards Beijing Capital International Airport before the Beijing Lunar New Year, on February 2nd. Yan Cong / Bloomberg / Getty Images Normally at this time of year, hundreds of millions of Chinese would pack highways, trains and planes on trips home to celebrate the Lunar New Year with their family. But this year, the largest annual human migration on Earth is set in waiting, after thatThe call of the Chinese governmentto avoid “unnecessary” trips during the holiday period to prevent a coronavirus resurgence. This is too much to ask: Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China, is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar – the equivalent of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year together. For many Chinese who left their homeland for better job opportunities in big cities, it is the only opportunity they may have to see their families this year. Parents who left their children in the villages so that they could work could face another 12 months without them. To discourage people from traveling,China’s National Health Commission has set new rules that require peoplereturn to rural areas to produce a negative Covid-19 test taken within the previous seven days and to spend 14 days on “home observation” upon arrival. Some local governments have added their stricter rules: For example, in some countries returnees have to spend two weeks in a government-approved quarantine hotel, instead of staying under surveillance at home with their families. The new restrictions have provoked outrage on social media, with some questioning government policy at a time when many people had hoped to go home. “I would like to ask, have you seriously thought about this and seen it before making this policy?” a personpostedon Weibo, China’s similar Twitter service.

“Do medical conditions in large rural areas allow everyone to have a coronavirus test every 7 days? Does not the collection for coronavirus tests pose a greater risk of infection? In addition, the state gives us only 7 days of legal leave, “And now you ask the returnees to be isolated for 14 days. What is your brain made of?” Read the full story:

