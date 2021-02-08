The anti-mask protester was arrested for assaulting a journalist in Fish Hoek





Share this article: Ndani Tweet Ndani Ndani Ndani Email Ndani Cape Town – A small group of protesters took to Beach Hoek Beach over the weekend to protest Covid-19 blocking restrictions. On Saturday, majority anti-maskers, part of the We Are More (WAM) movement, demonstrated calling for the lifting of all blocking restrictions. Less than 30 protesters were protesting. Tensions rose as some protesters allegedly attacked two journalists on stage and prevented them from doing their job – because they were wearing masks. The head of the organizations, Craig Peiser, was detained and arrested by police after he allegedly attacked eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock. Peiser refused to talk to Mortlock because she was wearing a mask. He allegedly grabbed her mask and allowed her to grab it back to her face and allegedly also swore at Mortlock. We are in Beach Hoek Fish to cover # We areMore protests against the blockade. But one of the organizers just attacked me, even with officers around us. He refuses to talk to me because I am wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 – Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021 Police and law enforcement were at the scene at the Lockdown End demonstration. Police spokesman Andr Traut confirmed that Peiser, 40, was arrested Saturday around 9:45 a.m. at Fish Hoek Beach for assault and criminal injury following the incident between him and Mortlock. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Once charged, he will appear in court in Simons Town, Traut said. The group’s social media manager, who would not reveal her name, said, “We are still shocked at the moment. Our council is in the process of appointing someone as spokesperson. I know Craig will be out of Magistrates’ Court in Simons Town on Monday, making a statement at 8.30-9 p.m. The group had organized a similar demonstration at Beach Hoek Beach on January 30, more specifically calling for the lifting of the beach ban. The group members, Woke Nation, condemned the organizer ‘s behavior in a statement, but said they continued to show support for the group. Such actions are contrary to the principles of what we stand for and only hinder what we intend to achieve from such demonstrations … While we condemn his actions, we support his cause and many good WAM people and we will continue to do so. Kepi ​​Argus







