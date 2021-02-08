Shadyside Raze International Expands Its Services News, Sports, Work





SHADYSIDE – If there has been a dilapidated building collapsing around Wheeling in recent months, chances are Raze International equipment is bringing it to the ground. The Shadyside-based company has been providing demolition, shrinkage and excavation services around the Ohio Valley for more than two decades. The city of Wheeling has used the company extensively, contracting with it for demolition services throughout the city. The most recent was a nearly $ 400,000 deal awarded in December to demolish several structures around Wheeling. However, while in the destruction business, Raze wants to build his repertoire. To do this, the company has welcomed a new leadership member to help reach this next level. Patrick Kirby is Raze’s new chief operating officer, said company owner and CEO Tom Brown. He has 20 years of experience in the environmental project and spent 14 years as director of the Brown Westfield Help Center North West Virginia. Located at the University of West Virginia, the center helps the 33 northern counties of the state plan and implement land redevelopment projects that may be contaminated with hazardous substances or pollutants. With Kirby in the square, the company can help municipalities develop plans to reuse the property in those demolition projects. “Patrick is a natural addition to Raze’s management team and will provide our clients with additional opportunities to address their site redevelopment needs,” Brown explained. While at the WV Brownfields Northern Relief Center, Kirby worked on projects that have attracted over $ 100 million in federal Brownfields grants, private foundation funds and private investment. His areas of expertise include project financing strategies, land reclamation solutions, government relations, and economic redevelopment. Along with business operations, Kirby will oversee strategic business development, environmental services, and site redevelopment for Raze. Kirby said Raze is positioned to work with towns and cities to help navigate the time and costs associated with carrying out demolition and disease removal work. From a commercial point of view, Raze can help municipalities develop plans regarding property reuse. “Raze has a history of taking on a lot of projects that are industrial or large-scale buildings – including the former Stansbury Hall in Morgantown – which was a pretty big project,” he said. Tha Kirby. “But (Raze) has also been responsible for clearing the Fostoria Glass site and has been involved in a number of other coffee field locations across the state and in the valley.” “We have the equipment, knowledge and expertise to do things on a large scale,” he added. Today’s news and more in your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos