



Police firing water water in Myanmar demonstrators CALLS to join the protests and support a campaign of civil disobedience have grown louder and more organized since last Monday's coup, which drew widespread international condemnation. As tensions escalated, police in the capital Naypyidaw fired water cannons at a very large group of protesters who had gathered in a square in the city center. Police temporarily banned the use of water cannons for a while after protesters called them, some even handed police branches and flowers while demonstrations continue. We health workers are leading this campaign to encourage all government staff to join the (civil disobedience) movement, said Aye Misan, a nurse at a government hospital in a protest in Yangon's largest city. Our message to the public is that we aim to completely abolish this military regime and we must fight for our fate. Thousands marched in the southeastern coastal city of Dawei and the state capital Kachin in the far north, massive crowds reflecting a rejection of military rule by various ethnic groups, and even those critical of Suu Kyiand accused her government of neglect of minorities. In Yangon, a group of monks dressed in saffron marched to the vanguard of protests with workers and students. They flew with colorful Buddhist flags alongside red banners in the color of the National League for Democracy (NLD) Suu Kyis, which won a strong election in November. Leave Our Leaders, Respect Our Votes, Reject the Military Coup, said a sign. Other signs read Save Democracy and Say No to Dictatorship. The weekend protests were the largest since the Saffron Revolution led by Buddhist monks in 2007 that helped speed up democratic reforms that were overthrown by the February 1 coup.







