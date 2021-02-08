The mall will offer a variety of international cuisines Local News

In the near future, those visiting the new Lincoln Center in Elizabethtown will be able to choose from a variety of international cuisine, including Mediterranean offerings, delicious Japanese and Mexican fusion.
According to realtor Paul Pantoja, at least three new restaurants are set to open downtown at 1507 N. Ave. Dixie. Gyro House, Tequila House and Wasabi Japanese Fusion are in development.
In Suite 101, the Gyro Houses menu will feature Mediterranean and Middle Eastern items, such as jiros, falafel sandwiches, meatballs, shawarma and baklava. The business will also offer Philly sandwiches, grilled shrimp and burgers.
Gyro House co-owner Mena Mekaiel said he hopes to open the business by next month. He said he was drawn to the Lincoln Center because of its novelty and location along Avenue Dixie.
I think this place will be the right place for Etown business, he said.
Mekaiel said he has been in the restaurant industry with Gyro House co-owner Kirollos Wahba for eight years. They previously operated two businesses in Elizabethtown, including a Mediterranean restaurant in Towne Mall. Another Gyro home in Owensboro is expected to open next week, he said.
At Suite 105, Tequila House will be run by the Bravo Family, which also owns El Cid in Lexington, Huevos Dias in Brandenburg and the regional franchise El Caminos, located in Radcliff, Brandenburg and Salem, Indiana. The family business has been operating regional restaurants for over 20 years.
The Tequila House is expected to open between May and June, said co-owner Chris Bravo.
Weve actually been trying to get into Etown for a very long time, but proper location has not been made available until we are offered this, Bravo said.
When it came to planning the Tequila House concept, Bravo said his family wanted to offer a unique gourmet experience to customers. The menu will be dedicated to traditional dishes from the state of Jalisco in Mexico, he said.
Emphasis will also be placed on the restaurant bar, which will feature a variety of tequila mezcals and unique cocktail options.
We were looking to be different from everyone else, Bravo said. … Our main goal is to give people more experiences than just to come, get chips and sauce and a Mexican restaurant dish you can find elsewhere.
The owners of Wasabi declined to comment on the details of the restaurant.
