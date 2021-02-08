Hull – Lifeguard suffers life-threatening injuries in 500ft fall during Lakeland call





Bob Smith, Editor

Sunday 07 February 2021 01:29 PM GMT

No subsequent updates have been made

A volunteer mountain rescuer is in serious condition in hospital after he fell nearly 500 meters during a call. The Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said their colleague suffered life-changing injuries during the ‘avoidable’ incident. The rescuer was transported by a Coast Guard helicopter from Red Screes over Kirkstone Pass in the early hours of Saturday. The team was called to a camping stroller in the mountain that had chest pain. A spokesman for the Lake District Mountain Search and Rescue Association, the umbrella body for the team in Cumbria, said the experienced Patterdale team member fell about 150m on sloping ground as he was heading to the scene. No one is placed in the pit in order to have an accident, and our thoughts are also with the original caller who got sick while camping in the pipes, the spokesman said. However, the simple truth is that the more people who are walking in Lakeland fall, the greater the chances that our mountain rescue teams will be called. Rescues are far more challenging during the coronavirus pandemic. Our team members must operate in the PPE, and many of our volunteers also have full-time jobs as key workers in the NHS and other essential services. We are very grateful for the many people who have chosen to stay local to exercise during this time, and will encourage everyone to follow the guidelines of the government currently in place. This is definitely a very difficult time for the family of the injured team member, and for the Patterdale Mountain Rescue team members, and we are asking that their privacy be respected. Penrith and Langdale Ambleside teams were called to support Patterdale MRT during the incident and the original patient was pulled up the hill by the teams involved and taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service. Mike Blakey, chief operating officer for the 12 Lake District rescue teams and a member of the Patterdale team, said: “I can not emphasize the message enough to stay home during the blockade. This rescue, and subsequent life-changing injuries, caused by our team member, were avoidable. Rescue team members are volunteers who are extensively trained to rescue others in the wildest weather and in inhospitable places. However, the dangers are always there and the impact of an incident like this is very wide across the entire family of rescue and emergency services. On behalf of the victims ’families, I would like to formally thank everyone involved in rescuing our team member, including the doctors and helicopter crew, and the amazing support he has received so far since his admission to the hospital . Of course, our priority now is to support him and his family.

