US stock futures rise after Wall Street’s best week since November

U.S. stock index futures rose early Monday as key averages looked to build on earnings after the best week since November.

Futures related to Dow Jones Industrial Average meant an open profit of about 100 points. The future of the S&P 500 and the future of the Nasdaq 100 also traded in positive territory.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday and posted its fifth positive session for the first time since August. The Dow is also in its longest-day earnings streak since August, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded its fourth positive session at five on Friday. The heavy tech index also closed at a record high.

“We are still in a bull market in the early stages of an economic recovery that is gaining momentum,” Michael Wilson, head of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, said in a note to clients on Sunday. “We continue to recommend the best stocks for an improvement in the economic background as vaccines are distributed and normal activities continue,” he added.

The top three averages ended the week in green, with each posting its best week since November after fears of a brief squeeze on a small portion of the stock that led to wider market spread calmed down. Russell 2000, meanwhile, is in the longest-running winners’ day series since May and gained 7.7% last week for its best weekly performance since June.

“Its equity continues to grow higher and is likely to be at the 4000 level for the S&P 500,” said JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners. “Trends continue to be positive … The intensity of the growth should continue to attract quick money but patient money for a longer period of time will be kept aside until a pullback takes place,” he added.

The Senate and House each passed a budget resolution Friday, beginning the reconciliation process that will allow President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion bailout package to pass through the Democrat-held Senate by a simple majority.

The package includes $ 1,400 incentive checks, additional unemployment benefits and the Covid-19 vaccine and testing funds.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that if Biden’s plan is approved, the US could return to full work by 2022.

“There is absolutely no reason why we should suffer through a long slow recovery,” Yellen said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I will expect that if this package is approved, we will return to full employment next year.”

Meanwhile, another busy week of profits is on deck with 78 S&P 500 components set to report quarterly results. Among the names on the deck are Cisco, Twitter, Yelp, Uber, MGM, Mattel, GM, Coca-Cola and Disney.

In front of the coronavirus, more contagious variants continue to spread across the US On Friday, Virginia health officials reported the first case of the state of the first type identified in South Africa. On Sunday South Africa stopped distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine given its minimal efficacy against the first type identified in the country.

Vaccines continue in the US. “Boots on the ground are becoming increasingly efficient in vaccine delivery, and positive test data raised hopes that a third vaccine could soon be made available for urgent use,” noted Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. “Obviously, as a large part of the population gets their vaccines, economic activity may increase and employment in severely affected services may resume.”

