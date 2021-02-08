South Korea seeks to reassure elderly residents after raising questions about COVID-19 vaccines





Seoul (Reuters) – With one of the world’s fastest aging populations, South Korea has sought to reassure older residents after saying it would push forward with the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine but is still considering its effectiveness for most people. older than 65 years. Photograph Photograph: Travelers cross a zebra crossing amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji A panel of South Korean advisers has called for caution over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 65, citing a lack of data, the food safety and medicine ministry said last week. The government confirmed Monday that it would move forward with plans to distribute the enterprise vaccine, but that regulators will decide later this week whether to provide it to senior citizens. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said about 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, enough for about 750,000 people, will arrive in the last week of February. AstraZeneca vaccines will be supplied to South Korea starting February 24, local media Yonhap reported later in the day quoting the government. Nearly 16 percent of South Korea’s population is 65 years of age or older. Some European nations have said they plan to limit the vaccine to young people, or are considering doing so, due to insufficient data on its effectiveness in the elderly. AstraZeneca denied media reports that her vaccine was not very effective for people over 65, saying a strong immune response to the vaccine had been shown in blood tests of elderly test participants. In an effort to address public concerns, KDCA held a public Q&A event Monday where health officials sought to reassure residents. If you ask me if I would allow my 80 mothers to get an AstraZeneca vaccine, yes, I would recommend that she get any vaccine available, said Nam Jae-hwan, a professor at the Korean Catholic University in Seoul. who spoke at the briefing as an advisor to KDCA. Plans call for healthcare workers and the elderly to be vaccinated as soon as possible this month, with the goal of achieving herd immunity for South Korea 52 million people by November. KDCA reported 289 new daily cases of coronavirus as of midnight Sunday, the lowest since late November. The government on Saturday eased the ban on arrivals to restaurants and other businesses outside the capital Seoul amid a public backlash over the reduction of borders to contain COVID-19. Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Cynthia Kim; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Kirsten Donovan and Ed Osmond

