Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face violence

(Reuters) – Myanmar police on Monday warned protesters to disperse or face violence shortly after state television signaled imminent action to quell mass demonstrations against a military coup and the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Tens of thousands of people joined a third day of street demonstrations in cities and towns across the country to denounce the military for taking power last Monday.

In the capital Naypyitaw, three lines of riot police could be seen across a street as protesters chanted anti-coup slogans and told police they should serve non-military people, according to media and a live stream of events.

Police put up a sign on the street saying live ammunition could be used if demonstrators violated the officers’ third line.

Earlier, police in Naypyitaw briefly turned the water cannon on protesters.

Reuters has not been able to contact the junta for comments on the protests, but state media signaled possible action against them in the first comment from any government channel, saying the public wanted to get rid of the perpetrators.

We, all the people who value justice, freedom, equality, peace and security, not only refuse to admit the wrongdoers but also demand that they be prevented and removed through cooperation, the MRTV television station said in a comment.

Although not attributed to any authority or group, it was later read on an army-owned network.

Calls to join the protests and support a campaign of civil disobedience have become louder and more organized since the coup, which drew widespread international condemnation.

We health workers are leading this campaign to encourage all government staff to come together, said Aye Misan, a nurse at a government hospital in a protest in Yangon’s largest city.

Our message to the public is that we aim to completely abolish this military regime and we must fight for our fate.

The meetings have been good in nature and largely peaceful, unlike the bloody crackdowns of previous protests, particularly in 1988 and 2007.

Thousands marched in the southeastern city of Dawei and the state capital Kachin in the far north, massive masses reflecting a rejection of military rule by various ethnic groups, even those who have been critical of Suu Kyi and accused her government of minority negligence.

In Yangon, a group of saffron-clad monks, who have a history of uniting community actions in the overwhelmingly Buddhist country, marched to the vanguard of protests with workers and students. They flew with colorful Buddhist flags alongside red banners in the color of the National League of Democracy (NLD) Suu Kyis, which won a strong election in November.

Leave Our Leaders, Respect Our Votes, Reject the Military Coup, said a sign.

The protests are the largest since the monk-led Saffron Revolution in 2007, which in the following years led to the gradual withdrawal of the military from politics after decades of direct rule, a stalled process halted by the February 1 coup. .

CALL P FORR STRIKE

In a development likely to upset the military, some government workers have been seen joining doctors and some teachers in calling for a campaign of civil disobedience and strikes.

We urge government staff from all departments not to attend work from Monday, said activist Min Ko Naing, a 1988 demonstration veteran who brought Suu Kyi to prominence.

The government lifted a one-day internet ban over the weekend. The bloc sparked even more outrage in a country fearful of returning to isolation and poverty before the transition to democracy began in 2011.

Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning for democracy and spent nearly 15 years under the house fighting to end almost half a century of military rule.

The 75-year-old has been in communication since army chief General Min Aung Hlaing took power in the early hours of February 1 to counter what the military said was widespread fraud in the Nov. 8 election. The election commission dismissed the fraud allegations.

Suu Kyi faces charges of illegally importing six hand-held radios and is being held in police custody until February 15. Her lawyer said he was not allowed to see her.

The daughter of former British colonial independence hero Aung San Suu Kyi remains extremely popular at home despite damaging her international reputation for the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

While Western governments have condemned the coup, there has been very little in the way of concrete action to suppress the generals.

The UN Security Council has called for the release of Suu Kyi and other detainees, and the United States is considering targeted sanctions.

Australia condemned the coup and demanded the immediate release of a citizen who was working as the economic adviser to the Suu Kyi government, who was arrested over the weekend. [L1N2KE09G]

Pope Francis has called on Myanmar military leaders to release political prisoners and resume the stalled path to democracy.