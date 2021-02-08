India, UK to launch expanded trade partnership during British PM’s visit to India





New Delhi: India and the UK have held discussions on boosting trade and bilateral investment between the two countries and decided to start a Growth Trade Partnership (ETP) during British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit here. The issue came up at a meeting between Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for International Trade MP Elizabeth Truss on 6 February. In an important step forward, the ministers agreed that this partnership would be formally launched during the UK Prime Minister’s visit to India later this year, the ministry of trade and industry said in a statement. Johnson, who had canceled a trip to India where he would be the Chief Visitor of Republic Day celebrations citing the need to oversee the Covid-19 pandemic response in the UK, is likely to visit India ahead of the G7 Summit in June . According to the statement, the two sides reviewed the ongoing commitments between the two parties to an ETP to develop a roadmap that would lead to a potential comprehensive FTA (free trade agreement), including considerations on an interim pact on a preferential basis. . Last year, both sides said they were committed to a free trade deal that would kick off with early harvest deals. He added that the two ministers agreed to deepen trade co-operation between the two countries through an ETP.

India’s exports of goods to the UK were $ 4.55 billion in April-November FY21 while imports were $ 2.61 billion. They also reviewed progress in removing barriers to market entry by both sides and continued co-operation in response to Covid-19, the ministry said. Both sides also expressed commitment to reopen the UK-India CEO Forum and agreed to meet the Forums sooner, according to the statement.









