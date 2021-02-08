Vaccine distribution and travel rights COVID: In the News for February 8th

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the morning of February 8 … What we are looking at in Canada …

What we are looking at in Canada …

OTTAWA – Canada’s Public Health Agency says Ottawa plans to distribute more than 70,000 doses of the Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine this week ahead of a major crash, but no Moderna dose is planned.

The agency says 70,200 doses of Pfizer are projected for distribution in the provinces and territories for the week beginning Feb. 8, followed by about 336,000 and 396,000 doses in the last two weeks of the month.

His delivery schedule, however, does not list any new Moderna shipments beyond Feb. 7, as confusion over shipments erased Canadians’ confidence in the Liberal government vaccine spread.

Major General Dany Fortin, the military commander who administers vaccine delivery logistics for the agency, said Thursday that Canada does not know how many Moderna doses will arrive in the coming weeks, and the company has not said why it has reduced shipments to Canada.

Pfizer and Moderna are the only companies to have Health Canada-approved vaccines, though the department is reviewing vaccines from three others: AstraZeneca, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

Weekly forecasts for vaccine distribution by the public health agency are fluid and may vary.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that the delivery delays are temporary and that Pfizer and Moderna are telling him that Canada is still on track to receive six million doses by the end of March.

—

Also this …

OTTAWA – The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is questioning Ottawa’s move to require hotel quarantines for international travelers, saying it could hurt lower-income Canadians and violate citizens’ movement rights.

Cara Zwibel, a lawyer who runs the organization’s fundamental freedoms program, is calling on the federal government to produce any evidence that returning travelers are violating the current requirement to self-isolate themselves at home, which she suggests is the only basis of right to enforce the rules. .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more than two weeks ago that passengers flying from abroad would have to quarantine a federally mandated hotel for up to three days at their own expense, although he acknowledged that only a fraction of COVID cases 19 appear to be derived from overseas travel.

Zwibel suggests that the cost of $ 2,000 or more, according to the government, could be prohibitive for lower-income Canadians who need to care for sick relatives or receive specialized medical care abroad.

The health conditions that would make isolation in a hotel particularly challenging are another concern.

In a letter to Canada’s Minister of Transportation and Attorney General, the Civil Liberties Association is urging Ottawa to issue quarantine exemptions and tariff cuts for Canadians seeking care for their loved ones or receiving overseas treatment, especially people in financial tightness.

—

And this …

VANKUVER – Lawyers and community leaders say the impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Canadians has been exacerbated by racism targeting individuals and businesses.

A year in the pandemic and Amy Go, president of the Canadian National Council for Social Justice, says she has noticed clearer racist attacks.

Vancouver police reported an increase in anti-Asian hate crime last year, while data from Statistics Canada show that Canadians of Asian descent were more likely to report noticing increased racial or ethnic harassment during the pandemic.

Go says Chinese-Canadian-owned grocery stores and restaurants have been particularly hard hit by the economic downturn as people shunned businesses a few weeks before the pandemic closed last March.

Doris Chow, co-founder of Project 1907, an Asian advocacy group in Vancouver, says the Lunar New Year for Sino-Canadian businesses is similar to Christmas for other retailers, and the closures will mean lower sales again this year.

Justin Kong, executive director of the Toronto chapter of the Canadian National Council, says the pandemic has demonstrated the need for more support for front-line workers.

Stats Canada says Chinese-Canadians make up one of the largest groups living in poverty, and Kong says his group has pushed provincial governments to mandate higher paid days of illness.

—

What we are looking at in the US …

WASHINGTON TREASURY SECRETARY Janet Yellen says the United States is still in a deep pit with millions of jobs lost but that President Joe Bidens’s $ 1.9 trillion aid plan could generate enough growth to restore full employment by next year.

Republican senators argue that Bidens’ proposal is too expensive.

Meanwhile, House Democrats plan to propose raising child tax credit, now to a maximum of $ 2,000, to as much as $ 3,600 per child per year.

This according to information obtained by The Associated Press.

The proposal will be part of the COVID-19 facilitation bill they are writing that is expected to largely follow Bidens plan.

—

Also this …

WASHINGTON The Biden administration will announce this week that it will rejoin the UN Human Rights Council from which former President Donald Trump withdrew nearly three years ago.

The decision to join the Geneva-based UNHRC as an observer with an eye toward seeking elections as a full member changes another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements.

U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior U.S. diplomat in Geneva will make the announcement today in a move that is likely to draw criticism from conservative lawmakers and the pro-Israel community.

—

What are we looking at in the rest of the world …

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in a courtroom in Jerusalem to formally respond to allegations of corruption as his trial continues.

Today’s session comes just weeks before national elections in which he hopes to extend his 12-year rule.

Netanyahu was indicted last year for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

In recent months, Israelis have staged weekly protests calling on him to resign over the allegations and criticizing his governments’ response to the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a witch hunt by hostile law enforcement and the media.

—

Also this …

RUDRAPRAYAG, India Rescuers in northern India are working to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier snapped off and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain.

More than 2,000 members of the army, paramilitary groups and police, including holiday dogs, have taken part in search-and-rescue operations in the northern state of Uttarakhand following Sunday’s catastrophe that killed at least 18 people, leaving 165 dead. others missing and dams and damaged houses downstream.

Officials said the focus Monday was on rescuing 37 workers who were trapped inside a tunnel at one of the affected hydropower plants.

Excavators were brought to the aid of the efforts.

—

ICYMI …

TAMPA, Fla. Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look famous despite moving south on a new team and conference during a pandemic.

Brady threw two brilliant passes to old teammate Rob Gronkowski and a good one to Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 at home in their Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

The Buccaneers won their second NFL title and first in 18 years as they became the first team to play the big game at home, ending an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2021

Canadian Press