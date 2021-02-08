Vaccine passports are inevitable, says the aviation expert

A travel vaccine ‘passport’ may soon be required (stock image used) (Getty)

In order to go out this summer? You may need a vaccination passport for this.

Countries like Greece, Spain and Denmark have said travelers may be allowed to visit this summer if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and an aviation expert has said a vaccine passport is unavoidable.

Alex Macheras told Good Morning Britain that vaccine passports are inevitable and we need to prepare for it.

Brian Strutton, general secretary of the British pilot union BALPA added: “People are desperate to travel again, and if a vaccine passport is what is needed, then we fully support it.”

What would be better still is a globally recognized vaccine passport. “Many actors are working on their version, but we need a global solution to this global problem.”

While there is still no word from the government about the proposed vaccine passports, Foreign Office Secretary James Cleverly told BBC 4 that it was not an uncommon practice for countries to request vaccine documentation and that the UK was willing to work with other countries to help facilitate evidence. of vaccination.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested to Sky News over the weekend that potential travelers would be able to ask their GP for vaccination proof.

Spain’s foreign minister says vaccine passports are something the country is ‘going right’ (Getty)

Zahawi added: One, we do not know the impact of vaccines on transmission. Two, it would be discriminatory and I think the right thing to do is make sure people show up to be vaccinated because they want to, instead of being made somehow mandatory through a passport.

If other countries obviously require some form of test, then you can ask your GP because your doctor will keep your records and then it can be used as a test that you did the vaccine. But we are not planning to have a passport in the UK.

Greece has said it will lift quarantine regulations starting in May for arrivals who may show documentation they have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Iceland has already started providing vaccination certificates to its citizens and has said it will recognize similar certificates issued by EU or Schengen countries.

Denmark and Sweden are also in the process of issuing digital passports to its citizens that will allow them to travel, dine in restaurants and go to concerts.

Last month, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said: Vaccine certification is something we are inevitably moving towards. It will be a very important element to guarantee a safe return of mobility.

